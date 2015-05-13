Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Most of the attention during the Milwaukee Brewers’ disappointing start to the season has been focused on a woefully punchless offense and, to a lesser extent, struggles from the starting rotation.

But Milwaukee’s bullpen has had its own share of problems, especially in the later innings and especially recently.

Right-hander Jonathan Broxton is the most current example. In his last three appearances, Broxton has given up five earned runs on five hits while striking out three over two innings of work.

In 14 appearances this season, opponents are batting a whopping .351 (30-for-57) against Broxton, with three home runs.

“He’s just in a little slump,” Brewers manager Craig COunsell said. “He’ll get out of it and he’ll be the guy we’re used to seeing. Just a little downturn that everyone is going to go through. He’ll work hard to fix it and be right back to where he needs to be.”

Acquired from Cincinnati late last season, Broxton was penciled in to be the team’s closer before Milwaukee re-signed right-hander Francisco Rodriguez again; sliding Broxton back down to a set-up role.

Counsell said that roles aside, he’ll go with the best matchup at any given moment.

“We’re committed to the situation,” Counsell said. “The other night I brought in Will to try and get Rizzo out. I really don’t like getting tied into ‘this is how it’s going to happen.’ We’re going to be flexible. We’re going to try and get the best matchups, hitting wise and pitching wise.”

Broxton isn’t the only issue in the Brewers’ relief corps.

Left-hander Neal Cotts has allowed three of his four inherited runners to score this season, but has allowed four home runs, and right-hander Jeremy Jeffress, in 19 appearances, has allowed seven of nine runners to score and a pair of home runs.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-22

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 1-3, 5.03 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 1-3, 4.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Blazek earned his first loss of the season, giving up the go-ahead run in the eighth inning of Milwaukee’s 4-2 loss to the White Sox Tuesday. Blazek came into the game having not allowed a run in 11 of his 13 appearances this season

--INF Elian Herrera started his fifth consecutive game Tuesday in place of 3B Aramis Ramirez and went 1-for-3 with a home run -- his third in as many games. Herrera is 5-for-17 (.294) since taking over for Ramirez, with a double, three home runs and four RBIs.

--CF Carlos Gomez singled and reached on an error Tuesday, his second consecutive day batting in the leadoff spot for manager Craig Cousnell. Gomez has at least one hit in his last four games and in seven of eight since coming off the disabled list on May 2.

--3B Aramis Ramirez will likely miss one more game and return to the starting lineup Friday in New York, manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday. Tightness in the lower back forced Ramirez to miss his fifth straight game Tuesday, but he did take part in some on-field work and swung in the cage before the game, Counsell said. The hope is by sitting Wednesday for the series finale, coupled with an off-day Thursday, Ramirez would be ready to return.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Mike has pitched really well. He’s been on a really good roll. We’ve used those other guys pretty hard. I was very comfortable going with Mike in that inning. He had to get through a good part of their order and they got a run on him.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, after RHP Michael Blazek gave up the go-ahead run in the eighth inning of Milwaukee’s 4-2 loss to the White Sox Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Aramis Ramirez (lower back tightness) did not play May 8-11. An MRI exam May 11 revealed no serious issues, and he took part in on-field activities before the game May 12 and also took swings in the cage.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. As of May 5, he was no longer wearing a boot, and he was optimistic he would be back in late May.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on April 17, then moved his rehab to Double-A Biloxi on April 24 and to Triple-A Colorado Springs on May 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Brandon Kintzler

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

INF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra