Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Craig Counsell didn’t make his major league debut until he was 25 years old and didn’t reach the bigs for good until he was almost 27. So the Milwaukee Brewers’ new manager appreciates just what it takes for someone to reach the majors before he turns 21, which is what Brewers infielder Luis Sardinas did last season.

“If you’re a 21-year-old in the big leagues, to me, it shows of course there’s talent,” Counsell said Friday afternoon prior to the Brewers’ 7-0 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field. “It shows you have to have some feel for the game and know what you’re doing. And I think that’s what he showed in spring training. He just has a feel for his game and an awareness of what he’s doing.”

Sardinas is going to get a chance to show just that for the Brewers, who recalled him from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday to replace injured shortstop Jean Segura on the active roster.

Sardinas didn’t play Friday, but he’ll likely be in the lineup for his 22nd birthday Saturday. Counsell said Friday he expects Sardinas, who made his major league debut on April 20, 2014, and hit .261 in 115 at-bats for the Texas Rangers before he was traded to the Brewers in a four-player deal on Jan. 19, to see regular duty while Segura recovers from a broken right pinky finger.

“Luis has played shortstop every day in Colorado Springs,” Counsell said. “He’s going to play shortstop here.”

Sardinas was hitting .288 with 18 RBIs and six stolen bases in 32 games for Colorado Springs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-23

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 2-4, 4.04 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 3-4, 3.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Garza will look to continue his gradual improvement when he takes the mound for the Brewers on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Garza didn’t factor into the decision last Sunday, when he allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out nine over seven innings in the Brewers’ 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs. The innings pitched, strikeouts, runs allowed and hits allowed were all season-bests for Garza, who has given up three runs or less in five of his last six starts. Garza is 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA in three career starts against the Mets. It is the lowest ERA he has compiled against any opponent. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Mets last July 24, when he gave up one run over eight innings in the Brewers’ 9-1 victory.

--SS Luis Sardinas was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday afternoon. Sardinas, who is replacing injured SS Jean Segura on the active roster, didn’t play in the Brewers’ 7-0 win over the Mets but is expected to see plenty of time at shortstop while Segura recovers from a broken right index finger. Sardinas, who turns 22 on Saturday, was hitting .288 with 16 RBI and six stolen bases in 32 games for Colorado Springs.

--RHP Kyle Lohse enjoyed his best start of the season Friday, when he threw eight shutout innings of two-hit ball and earned the win as the Brewers trounced the Mets, 7-0. Lohse entered Friday with a 7.03 ERA in his first seven starts but didn’t allow a hit until the fifth. No Mets player got beyond second base against Lohse, who walked one and struck out eight, including the final four batters he faced. The eight strikeouts were the most for Lohse since July 9, 2014, when he struck out eight against the Philadelphia Phillies, while the eight innings pitched were his most since he threw a two-hit shutout against the Cincinnati Reds last Sept. 24. With the win, Lohse improved to 3-4 and lowered his ERA to 5.85.

--3B Aramis Ramirez returned to the Brewers’ lineup Friday, when he went 3-for-4 with an RBI double in a 7-0 win over the Mets. Ramirez missed the previous six games with a sore lower back but picked up where he left off when he was hurt. Over his last 13 games dating back to April 22, Ramirez is hitting .378 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 45 at-bats. Overall this season, Ramirez is hitting .253 with three homers and 12 RBIs.

--RF Ryan Braun enjoyed a big day at the plate and in the field in the Brewers’ 7-0 win over the Mets on Friday night. Braun hit two homers, a two-run shot to left in the third and a solo blast to right in the eighth, for his second multi-homer game of the season and the 22nd of his career. He also saved an extra-base hit in the second, when he made a diving catch of a fly to deep right by Mets shortstop Wilmer Flores. Braun is hitting .256 with eight homers and 21 RBIs in 34 games this season.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (broken left big toe) can begin catching bullpen sessions. Lucroy, who was injured when he was hit in the toe by a foul tip on April 20, has yet to begin running and will need to do that before beginning a rehab assignment. He was hitting .156 with two RBIs in 12 games before getting hurt.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was great to see Kyle get back on track. He just filled up the strike zone.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, on RHP Kyle Lohse , who threw eight shutout innings of two-hit ball and earned the win as the Brewers trounced the Mets, 7-0, on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. As of May 5, he was no longer wearing a boot, and he was optimistic he would be back in late May. He was allowed to begin catching bullpen sessions on May 15.

--SS Jean Segura (broken right pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Brandon Kintzler

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Luis Sardinas

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

INF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra