Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Milwaukee Brewers already know what life is like when All-Star center fielder Carlos Gomez isn’t in the lineup. They had to ponder the possibility again for a few frightening minutes Sunday.

Gomez dodged a serious injury even though New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard hit him in the left earflap with a 96 mph fastball in the sixth inning of the Mets’ 5-1 win at Citi Field.

The crowd of 32,422, which was buzzing as the hotly hyped Syndergaard dominated the Brewers through five shutout innings in his home debut, fell silent as Gomez remained on the ground. Gomez never lost consciousness and soon rolled over on to his back and then into a sitting position.

After having his vision tested and his temples massaged by trainer Dan Wright, Gomez tried to talk manager Craig Counsell into allowing him to remain in the game. Counsell, however, told Gomez, who sustained two concussions when he was hit by pitches in the minor leagues, that his day was done. Gomez walked off the field under his own power and headed into the dugout.

“(Counsell) asked me how I (felt), and I was doing fine,” Gomez said afterward. “I (want to) go to first and I want to take another at-bat. And he told me no. He told me, ‘I remember you got hit a couple times. I don’t want to take a chance. It’s about your health.'”

Gomez had a large bruise on his face, right where the helmet absorbed the baseball, but said he didn’t have a concussion and that he hopes to play Monday when the Brewers open a three-game series against the Tigers in Detroit.

Counsell was a bit more cautious but just as relieved as Gomez.

“Scary,” Counsell said. “We were fortunate.”

Gomez, who started in left field for the National League in last year’s All-Star Game and finished in the top 20 in the NL Most Valuable Player voting each of the past two seasons, played in just 20 of the Brewers’ first 38 games this season due to a right hamstring injury that sent him to the disabled list from April 16 through May 1.

Milwaukee is 9-11 when Gomez starts but 4-14 when he doesn‘t. Fortunately for the Brewers, it doesn’t appear as if they will have to adjust again to playing without Gomez.

“Everything’s good,” Gomez said. “I got lucky.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-25

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 1-4, 5.00 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobaton, 3-3, 4.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Fiers will look to build off his longest start of the season when he takes the mound for the Brewers on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Fiers didn’t factor into the decision last Tuesday, when he allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven over 6 1/3 innings in the Brewers’ 4-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox. It was the first time Fiers pitched more than six innings since last Sept. 17, as well as the fourth time this season he allowed two earned runs or fewer and the third straight start in which he struck out at least seven. Fiers has never faced the Tigers.

--CF Carlos Gomez dodged serious injury Sunday, when he was hit in the left earflap by a pitch from Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard in the sixth inning of the Brewers’ 5-1 loss at Citi Field. Gomez remained on the ground for a few minutes but never lost consciousness and even tried to talk manager Craig Counsell into letting him remain in the game. However, Gomez, who sustained two concussions when he was hit by pitches as a minor-leaguer, was lifted for PR Gerardo Parra. Gomez has a bruise on his face where the helmet absorbed the baseball but said he hopes to play in Monday’s series opener at Detroit.

--RF Ryan Braun once again drove in the Brewers’ only run Sunday, when his RBI single scored SS Luis Sardinas from second base in the sixth inning of a 5-1 loss to the Mets. Braun’s sixth-inning sacrifice fly Saturday accounted for Milwaukee’s run in a 14-1 loss. Braun had five RBIs in the three-game series for the Brewers, who scored just nine runs.

--RHP Wily Peralta struggled Sunday, when he took the loss after allowing five runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out five over five-plus innings as the Brewers fell 5-1 to the Mets. Peralta enjoyed just one 1-2-3 inning against the Mets, who nicked him for a run apiece in the first and third before scoring three times in the fourth. Prior to Sunday, Peralta produced four straight quality starts, a stretch in which he compiled a 2.42 ERA. He is now 1-5 with a 4.32 ERA in eight starts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you get hit at 97 (mph), you’re going to be sore for a few days. No headache and no bleeding, so everything is good.” -- CF Carlos Gomez, who avoided serious injury despite being hit in the head by a fastball Sunday in the Brewers’ 5-1 loss to the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (facial contusion) was hit in the left earflap by a pitch May 17. He passed his concussion tests and is day-to-day.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. As of May 5, he was no longer wearing a boot, and he was optimistic he would be back in late May. He was allowed to begin catching bullpen sessions on May 15.

--SS Jean Segura (broken right pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Brandon Kintzler

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Luis Sardinas

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

INF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra