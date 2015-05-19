Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- What’s next for the Milwaukee Brewers now that Mr. Gennett has been scooted out of town?

The optioning of Scooter Gennett to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday meant somebody had to play second for Milwaukee -- and it wasn’t going to be current Brewers manager and former major league second baseman Craig Counsell.

“It’s going to be the best guy every night,” Counsell said Monday before his Brewers nipped the Detroit Tigers, 3-2, to square his record as Milwaukee’s manager at 7-7. “There’s no pre-set guy that’s going to get the bulk of the playing time.”

Counsell’s choice Monday night was Hector Gomez, whose batting average of .215 was just a few ticks higher than the .154 Gennett took with him to the minors.

The other current option appears to be utility man Elian Herrera, who was in the lineup Monday as the third baseman.

Luis Sardinas would be a possibility except he’s currently serving as a placeholder for disabled shortstop Jean Segura, out with a fractured right finger.

It wasn’t a punishment move for Gennett, although being optioned to Triple-A can hardly be considered a reward.

“It’s important that he get back on track,” Counsell said. “He’s been a successful player for long stretches of time. That’s the guy we want to see. We feel this decision is best for us and best for Scooter; to get back on track in Triple-A.”

Gennett debuted with Milwaukee in 2013 and hit .324. Last year, he was the regular and batted .289. But his slow start this season and a slumping Brewers team dictated changes be made.

“It’s not any one thing that got him sent down,” Counsel said. “It’s the whole picture.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-25

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 1-4, 4.22 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 3-4, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jimmy Nelson will be facing Detroit for the first time if he starts Tuesday night as scheduled. Nelson is looking to snap a four-game personal losing streak covering his last six starts. Nelson won his first start of the season but his ERA since then is 5.05.

--RHP Mike Fiers checked Detroit on six hits and two runs Monday. “Mike did a nice job,” manager Craig Counsell said. “They do a good job of fouling off pitches. Of extending the at-bat. But he did a good job of getting his outs.” Fiers didn’t get the decision but his outing made it possible for RHP Jeremy Jeffress to come on in relief and pick up his first victory of the season. He walked one and struck out three in his 5 2/3 innings.

--2B Scooter Gennett was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday. Gennett was hitting .154 in 21 games for the Brewers. “It’s important he gets back on track,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s been a successful player for long stretches of time. That’s the guy we want to see. We feel this decision is best for us and best for Scooter.”

--CF Carlos Gomez started in center field Monday night for the Brewers despite getting hit in the head with a 97 mph fastball on Sunday. “I spoke with him on the plane coming to Detroit,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I felt pretty good that he’d be okay.” Gomez was removed from Sunday’s game but passed the concussion protocols. “It’s scary,” said Counsell, who was hit in the face and suffered a broken jaw as a player. “It’s not pretty. It’s a reminder that this is a dangerous game.” Gomez hit a home run as the first batter in the game. Gomez hit a leadoff home run in the game, then in the seventh ground a sharp single up the middle with two out in the seventh to drive in the winning run.

--2B Hector Gomez was manager Craig Counsell’s choice to start at second base in place of 2B Scooter Gennett, optioned to the minors on Monday. “It’s not going to be any one guy,” Counsell said of who will play second now. “There’s no pre-set guy who’s going to get the bulk of the playing time.” Gomez took a .215 batting average into the game. The other possibility to play second is UT Elian Herrera, who was at third on Monday.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton turned in a solid relief inning Monday night to protect the win for RHP Jeremy Jeffress. “Our bullpen guys were really good,” manager Craig Counsell said. “JJ (Jeffress) and Broxton had their best stuff of the year, lights-out stuff.” Broxton allowed a single and a walk but a double play helped him out of the eighth inning.

--RHP Corey Knebel, former first-round draft choice of the Tigers, has joined Milwaukee. He replaces 2B Scooter Gennett on the roster. Knebel was traded to Texas last year as part of Detroit’s deal for RHP Joakim Soria and the Rangers sent him to Milwaukee this year. “This American League series with the DH, there will be less moves to make in games,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We felt an extra pitcher was more valuable than the extra position player.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our bullpen guys were really good. JJ (Jeffress) and (Jonathan) Broxton had their best stuff of the year, lights-out stuff.” -- Manager Craig Counsell, after Monday’s 3-2 win over the Tigers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (facial contusion) was hit in the left earflap by a pitch May 17. He passed his concussion tests and started May 18.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. As of May 5, he was no longer wearing a boot, and he was optimistic he would be back in late May. He was allowed to begin catching bullpen sessions on May 15.

--SS Jean Segura (broken right pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Hector Gomez

SS Luis Sardinas

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

INF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra