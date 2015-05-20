Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Milwaukee didn’t need Francisco Rodriguez on Tuesday night, but if it had, he would have been there.

Rodriguez has persevered through a 14-year career that has seen him log 356 saves in 814 games for the Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles and now the Brewers.

He has gone from high-octane gasser to low-90s finesse pitcher.

”I don’t think he gets enough credit for how consistently he has kind of kept re-inventing himself,“ manager Craig Counsell said. ”He’s a very savvy pitcher.

“He’s always coming up with another trick.”

Rodriguez, ‘K-Rod,’ had his peak years from 2005-2008 with the Angels. He led the league with 45 and 47 saves the first two seasons and 62 in the last.

The norm for that period was roughly 50 percent more strikeouts than innings pitched. Gas.

The inevitable wear and tear robbed Rodriguez of his once-fearsome fastball and he started drifting from team to team, unable to regain his status as an elite closer.

Until last year, when Rodriguez landed with the Brewers and saved 44 games. Unable to mesh dollars and years to teams, he finally signed with Milwaukee as a free agent -- for the fourth time in his career -- on March 14.

“This year he’s developed a changeup and he’s using different deliveries,” Counsell said. “He’s very effective. He’s become a master of disrupting a batter’s timing.”

And he’s eight-for-eight in saves this season. He wasn’t needed for a ninth one with Milwaukee beating Detroit for a second straight night, 8-1.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-25

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 3-4, 5.85 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Shane Greene, 4-2, 4.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Lohse is scheduled to pitch against Detroit on Wednesday night for the first time since June 21, 2012, when he worked for the St. Louis Cardinals. He did not get a decision in that start but lifetime Lohse is 7-6 against the Tigers with a 5.66 ERA in 21 games. He has pitched in relief against Detroit just once.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson checked Detroit on just three hits over eight innings Tuesday night. “The first three or four innings, I was really struggling with my command,” said Nelson, who got 14 of his 24 outs via a ground ball (including one double play). “As the game went on, I went more to my two-seam sinker. Ground balls. That’s what you’ve got to do when you’ve got a defense like ours. I was just trying to get them out early and get us back in the dugout.” A total of 14 of his 24 outs came via a ground ball. Nelson walked four, struck out five and hit one.

--2B Hector Gomez drew his second straight start at second base Tuesday, with manager Craig Counsell still saying the position is a day-to-day thing. The nominal starter, 2B Scooter Gennett, was optioned to the minors Monday. “Hector and (Elian) Herrera both show extra-base hit potential,” Counsell said. “Elian is a switch-hitter and that’s a big plus. Hector is a good defender.” Gomez doubled, the first hit of the Brewers’ six-run third inning.

--1B Adam Lind returned to the starting lineup Tuesday after pinch-hitting Monday night in the eighth inning. He entered the game in a 2-for-24 slump and went 2-for-3. Lind hit a home run, the second of three in a row for Milwaukee in the six-run third, and singled in the ninth.

--CF Carlos Gomez triggered a six-run third inning Tuesday night with a nifty two-out squeeze bunt he beat out for an RBI single. Gomez keyed Milwaukee’s 3-2 win Monday night with a solo home run and a game-winning RBI single. He went 3-for-5 and is now 5-for-10 in two games in Detroit.

--DH Ryan Braun got a turn as Milwaukee’s designated hitter Tuesday night and one of his outfield teammates will get a shot Wednesday. Braun had a three-run home run plus a double and scored twice. His ninth home run came on a fastball that RHP Anibal Sanchez didn’t get quite far enough outside.

--SS Luis Sardinas is making a good impression as he subs for disabled SS Jean Segura. Sardinas sparkled in the field Tuesday night and chipped in offensively with a single plus a triple. “In four games he’s been an exciting player,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He kind of made some plays that opened your eyes.” Sardinas is hitting .429 in his four games with the Brewers.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. As of May 5, he was no longer wearing a boot, and he was optimistic he would be back in late May. He was allowed to begin catching bullpen sessions May 15.

--SS Jean Segura (broken right pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Hector Gomez

SS Luis Sardinas

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

INF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra