Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Lots of ways to take the measure of a new major league manager such as Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell.

Four or five years is always good but the first few weeks can offer an early glimpse -- and in Counsell’s case that’s all we’ve got.

The newcomer to managing has guided the Brewers to an 8-8 record entering his third week on the job. That stacks up well for a club that took a 15-26 record into Thursday.

“It’s been enjoyable,” Counsell said when asked to give some impressions of the move from the Milwaukee front office to the bench and clubhouse. “You make a lot of decisions. You make them, then you move on. You forget about them and move on.”

The Brewers look engaged following the transition and they’re playing with a certain amount of enthusiasm.

Counsell sounds like the kind of manager who is supportive of his players, positive in his approach and likes his players to build on success.

“We have a challenge and the guys have responded to it,” said Counsell, who still retains some of the boyish look of a young player. “I don’t have any tremendous deep thoughts on it. The games are fun.”

The Brewers, like everybody else, are stitching things around injuries.

Catcher Jonathan Lucroy, out with a left big toe fracture, is sorely missed. So is shortstop Jean Segura.

There is weakness in the starting pitching but the older members might be able to figure things out while the younger staff members may in time emerge under Counsell’s handling.

Counsell even looks like he enjoys dealing with the media, which some managers don‘t.

”It’s enjoyable to get back into action,“ he said. ”You see the game through a different lens. It’s different than being a player.

“We’re looking to give the guys the same kind of advantage we have.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 2-5, 5.72 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Tehran, 3-1, 4.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Garza is coming off an outing in which he gave up a career-high 10 runs. He is facing an Atlanta team that defeated him in his only decision against it in two starts. Garza has yet to beat the Braves in his career, going 0-3 with a 4.76 ERA in five starts.

--RHP Kyle Lohse pitched tough when he had to Wednesday night, allowing two runs on seven hits plus two walks in his six innings of work. “I thought he pitched a good game,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Kyle got in some jams, and made some great pitches to get out of them.” He stranded five runners.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton took the loss, squaring his record at 1-1, after giving up three hits plus a walk after two were out in the eighth inning. Detroit beat Milwaukee, 5-2, on a three-run triple by 3B Nick Castellanos in the eighth. “I felt like his stuff was where it should be,” manager Craig Counsell said, “but I felt they earned the win on their at-bats.” Broxton was taken out after giving up the triple.

--DH Ryan Braun served as the Brewers’ designated hitter Wednesday for the second game in a row. “I thought it was good time to do it,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Ryan’s been in there (the outfield) every day.” Braun hit his second home run in as many games and 10th of the season, leading off the fourth inning.

--RHP Jeremy Jeffress had a good series against Detroit. The hard-throwing right-hander worked a scoreless inning Wednesday night. Combined with Monday night’s effort, Jeffress had

2 1/3 innings pitched with just one hit allowed and five strikeouts.

--2B Elian Herrera got his first start at second since 2B Scooter Gennett was optioned to the minors earlier in the week. Herrera, who played third base Monday, played well defensively and had an RBI single in the seventh Wednesday night. He can play several positions and manager Craig Counsell can move him around in the lineup.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s enjoyable to get back into action. You see the game through a different lens. It’s different than being a player.” -- Manager Craig Counsell, of coaching.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. As of May 5, he was no longer wearing a boot, and he was optimistic he would be back in late May. He was allowed to begin catching bullpen sessions May 15.

--SS Jean Segura (broken right pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Hector Gomez

SS Luis Sardinas

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

INF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra