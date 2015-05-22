Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Luis Sardinas is trying to take advantage of his opportunity to play every day and establish himself as the Milwaukee Brewers’ shortstop of the future.

The rookie has started six games since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs when Jean Segura went on the 15-day disabled list. Sardinas has responded by going 7-for-21 and hitting safely in five games, although he went 0-for-3 Thursday in the Brewers’ 10-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

“It’s the quality of at-bats,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s battled when he’s had two strikes, he’s put the ball in play, he’s extended at-bats.”

Sardinas was acquired as part of the trade that sent pitcher Yovani Gallardo to Texas in January. He hit .308 in spring training but did not make the Opening Day roster. He was hitting .282 in 32 games for Colorado Springs when he was recalled.

“He’s probably been better than what we saw in spring training,” Counsell said.

Sardinas has been solid defensively, but Counsell said, “His baserunning has been an adventure.”

The Brewers eventually will have to make a decision on whether Sardinas or Segura will be the team’s shortstop. However, until Segura returns from a fractured right pinky finger, Sardinas will get most of the at-bats.

“He’s done a real good job,” Counsell said. “We threw him in there and we’ll keep putting him in there, which means he’s doing a pretty good job.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-27

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 1-5, 4.32 ERA) at Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 2-2, 3.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Will Smith was ejected for having a foreign substance on his right forearm Thursday. Smith hit the only batter he faced. He was ejected prior to the next at-bat when umpires checked him after a complaint from Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez. Smith could face a suspension for the violation.

--RHP Wily Peralta (1-5, 4.32 ERA) faces the Braves on Friday coming off a 5-1 loss to the Mets. Peralta allowed five runs on nine hits and three walks in five innings. Opponents are batting .310 against Peralta. He is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA in three career starts against the Braves and is 0-1 in his only start at Turner Field.

--RHP Matt Garza (2-6) dropped to 0-4 against the Braves. He pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on five hits and two walks. It was a nice bounce-back from his last start, when he allowed 10 runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Mets. Garza has lost his last three starts, his longest streak since dropping four straight in 2013.

--RF Ryan Braun moved into third place on Milwaukee’s all-time RBI list with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. Braun, who has 791 RBIs, surpassed Hall of Famer Paul Molitor. He is 153 RBIs short of Cecil Cooper.

--LF Gerardo Parra, who went 1-for-4 Thursday, is batting .350 (7-for-20) in seven games on the current trip. However, Parra ran the Brewers out of a potential rally when he was thrown out at second base while trying to advance on a fly ball.

--C Juan Centeno got his fourth start of the season, but he wasn’t able to produce any offense. He went 0-for-2 and drew a walk in the eighth inning. The Braves stole one base against Centeno.

--RHP Jim Henderson, who was activated from the 15-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on May 13, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Colorado Springs on Thursday. He missed the start of the season due to right shoulder inflammation, and he is 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA in six appearances (one start) in Triple-A this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There was no intent on his part, but it happened.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, on LHP Will Smith getting ejected for having a foreign substance on his right forearm Thursday during Milwaukee’s 10-1 loss to Atlanta.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. As of May 5, he was no longer wearing a boot, and he was optimistic he would be back in late May. He was allowed to begin catching bullpen sessions May 15.

--SS Jean Segura (broken right pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Hector Gomez

SS Luis Sardinas

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

INF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra