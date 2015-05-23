Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Unless Will Smith wins his appeal, the Milwaukee Brewers will lose their best situational left-hander for an eight-game suspension.

Smith was ejected from the game against Atlanta on Thursday night after having a foreign substance on his right forearm. His swift penalty was an eight-game suspension, but Smith will remain on the active roster while the appeal works through the process.

“There’s an old notion that it’s like the spitball and guys are using it to create deception,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “But quite honestly guys aren’t doing it for that. They’re using it for the grip.”

The furor occurred in the seventh inning. Smith hit pinch-hitter Pedro Ciriaco and had thrown two pitches to Atlanta second baseman Jace Peterson when manager Fred Gonzalez approached the home plate umpire and asked to check Smith’s arm.

The substance was visible on television and after crew chief Jim Joyce touched Smith’s arm, he was immediately ejected. He left the game in a fury, screaming at Gonzalez for pointing out the infraction. Gonzalez said he remained mum until Smith touched the spot with his left hand.

“One of the umpires told Bo (Porter, the third base coach) that in 20 years he’s had three of these, but this was by far the worst one of them,” Gonzalez said.

Pitchers are normally given some leeway, especially on a cool, windy night. But they are expected to be more discreet when hiding the substance. Smith said he just forgot to wipe it off before coming out of the bullpen.

“Will made a mistake not wiping it off,” Counsell said. “It’s a tough one, because it’s in the rule book, but it’s become one of those things. It’s worth looking at (changing the rule) and it’s worth looking at the length of the suspension. ”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-27

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 1-4, 4.75 ERA) at Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-1, 1.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Fiers (1-4, 4.75) will make his ninth start on Saturday. He received no decision in his last appearance against the Tigers, when hit pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on six hits, one walk and three strikeouts. Fiers has never faced Atlanta, but grew up rooting for the Braves when he grew up in Florida.

--RHP Wily Peralta was not involved in the decision on Friday night. He allowed no runs on one hit through four innings when he left the game with tightness in his left side. Peralta fell awkwardly off the mound after delivering a pitch in the fourth, but finished the inning. He continued his mastery of Atlanta; Peralta has allowed only three earned runs in 22 innings (1.22 ERA).

--LHP Will Smith received an eight game suspension after being ejected from Thursday’s game for having a foreign substance on his right forearm. He will remain on the active roster while he appeals the suspension.

--RF Ryan Braun upped his batting average to .273 after going 3-for-3 with two doubles and his 11th home run on Friday. Braun is hitting .358 over his last 16 games. He was hitting .222 on May 5. He has driven in 10 runs in the last four games and is batting .385 with five homers and 15 RBIs on the current road trip.

--LF Khris Davis ended a 1-for-19 streak with a double, his 10th, on Friday. He was 1-for-5 with two strikeouts. Davis is 2-for-21 on the current road trip.

--RHP Michael Blazek got his first career hit, a double, and his first RBI. Blazek (4-1) pitched a career-high three innings and earned the win in relief of the injured Wily Peralta.

--C Martin Maldonado, who did not play on Thursday, returned and picked up his second hit over his last 20 at-bats. Maldonado also walked twice and scored two runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a lot of good at-bats up and down the line. When we got two strikes, we made them work of that last strike. It was a good game for us.” -- Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell, after a rout of Atlanta on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He removed the protective boot on May 5, began catching bullpen session May 15 and took batting practice May 22. He will be evaluated May 25 and could begin light running. He is expected to return no later than the second week in June.

--SS Jean Segura (broken right pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Hector Gomez

SS Luis Sardinas

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

INF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra