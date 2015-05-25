Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- After striking out as a pinch hitter April 27, Ryan Braun was hitting .226 with just one homer and three RBIs in 18 games.

The Milwaukee Brewers right field had a four-hit game the next day, though, and has been one of the game’s hottest hitters since.

Braun leads the major with 30 RBIs since that low point and his 10 homers trail only Washington’s Bryce Harper.

Braun, who lined out as a pinch hitter Sunday against Atlanta, was 11-for-31 with five homers and 16 RBIs in nine games during the Brewers’ three-city road trip, and is again looking like the feared hitter he was a few years ago.

This is the first time Braun has been healthy since early in the 2013 season, when he hurt his right thumb. He had an offseason cryogenic procedure and no longer has the nerve pain he had been experiencing.

“Obviously, I wasn’t able to use my top hand for the better part of two years,” Braun said. “I can let the ball get a lot deeper now. My swing is a lot more consistent than it was.”

So is Braun’s plate discipline. He has 13 walks in May after just three in April.

“When I couldn’t use my top hand, I had to start my swing a lot earlier,” he said.

Braun has been a plus for manager Craig Counsell, who took over for Ron Roenicke after the Brewers’ dismal start.

“When he’s getting balls in the strike zone and not chasing, there’s going to be good results,” said Counsell. “... Since I’ve been aboard, he’s been fun to watch. It’s been good at-bat after good at-bat.”

Still booed on the road for his PED suspension, Braun is reluctant to say he is all the way back at the plate.

“The challenge isn’t doing it over a month,” he said. “The challenge is doing it over the course of a season. But the last month, I’ve swung the bat much better than I have for a long time.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-29

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Lincecum, 4-2, 2.08 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 3-4, 5.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jimmy Nelson fell to 2-5 with a 2-1 loss to the Braves on Sunday despite a 3.67 ERA. He allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings, both runs by Atlanta coming in the sixth inning. Nelson, who struggled with his command, struck out four, but walked five (one intentional.) He did have one of the Brewers’ three hits, though. Nelson snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory at Detroit in his previous start, working eight innings and allowing just three hits and a run.

--RHP Kyle Lohse takes two consecutive quality starts into his outing against San Francisco in Milwaukee on Monday. He is 3-3 with a 4.70 ERA in seven career games against Giants, who roughed him up in a 15-5 loss in San Francisco last August. Lohse is 3-4 with a 5.53 ERA in nine starts this season.

--RHP Wily Peralta, who came out of Friday’s game after four innings, still had some soreness in his left side on Sunday, but will try to throw a side session on Monday. If he can‘t, the Brewers will have to find another starter for Wednesday’s game against San Francisco. Peralta, who is 1-5 with a 4.00 ERA in nine starts, allowed just one hit in his shortened outing as the Brewers won 11-0.

--LHP Will Smith, appealing an eight-game suspension handed out after he was ejected for an illegal substance on his arm Thursday, had his second straight solid relief appearance against the Braves on Sunday. He allowed a hit, but struck out two in the eighth inning. Smith fanned out three and allowed a hit over 1 2/3 innings on Saturday. He is 1-0 with a 2.5 ERA in 21 relief appearances, striking out 23 in 15 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My command was bad and I didn’t make pitches when I needed to.” -- Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson, after a loss to Atlanta on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) came out of his May 22 start after four innings and is questionable to make his next scheduled start May 27. He will attempt to throw on a side session on May 25.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He removed the protective boot on May 5, began catching bullpen session May 15 and took batting practice May 22. He will be evaluated May 25 and could begin light running. He is expected to return no later than the second week in June.

--SS Jean Segura (broken right pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Hector Gomez

SS Luis Sardinas

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

INF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra