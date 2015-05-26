Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers will be without starting pitcher Wily Peralta for at least the next month after a test revealed Monday that the right-hander strained his left oblique, sending him to the disabled list for the first time in his career.

“I think we’re probably looking at a minimum of four weeks,” manager Craig Counsell said Monday afternoon.

Peralta was 1-5 with a 4.00 ERA in nine starts this season but had thrown four shutout innings Friday night at Atlanta before leaving the game with a sore side.

“It surprised me,” Peralta said. “I didn’t think it was going to be that (bad), but it’s more than they expected.”

Peralta’s next turn in the rotation is set for Wednesday but Counsell wasn’t sure who would fill the spot. Right-hander David Goforth will join the team Tuesday, but was used as a reliever in his 16 appearances for Triple-A Colorado Springs.

“We’re still going to wait one more day,” Counsell said. “There’s a possibility Mike Fiers might start on short rest ... or Mike Blazek.”

The Brewers did get some good news on the injury front Monday; catcher Jonathan Lucroy and shortstop Jean Segura underwent X-rays on their fractured appendages and both appear to be on-track to return in the next week.

Segura has been out since May 14 with a broken right pinky finger but should be ready to play Friday when he’s first eligible to come off the DL.

Lucroy, meanwhile, expects to go on a short rehab assignment this weekend and be activated Monday when the Brewers open a road trip in St. Louis.

“That’s what we’re shooting for,” Lucroy said. “For now, I‘m going to spend a few days here doing some stuff full speed then head out on a rehab assignment, maybe three or four games. That’s all it was last time I was on the DL. I shouldn’t need that much.”

Lucroy has been sidelined since breaking his left big toe on April 21.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-30

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 5-2, 2.84 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 2-6, 5.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Wily Peralta was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with a strained left oblique muscle. Peralta suffered the injury Friday in the Brewers’ 11-0 victory at Atlanta, forcing him from the game after four innings of work. In nine starts this season, Peralta is 1-5 with a 4.00 ERA.

--RHP David Goforth will be recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Goforth appeared in 16 games for the Sky Sox, posting an 0-2 record and a 3.43 ERA this season. The Brewers’ seventh-round pick in the 2011 draft has never pitched in the majors before.

--LF Khris Davis hit two home runs Monday -- his first multi-home run game since Aug. 23, 2014 -- and reached four times in the Brewers’ 8-4 loss to the Giants. Davis has reached safely in four of his last five games. He entered play Monday batting .202 (13-for-63) in 20 games during the month of May.

--RF Ryan Braun hit his 12th home run of the season in the fifth inning Monday, a two-run shot that traveled 474 feet -- the longest by a right-handed batter in the history of Miller Park. Braun has four home runs in his last seven games and 11 since April 28, tying him with Washington’s Bryce Harper for the most in baseball during that stretch.

--C Jonathan Lucroy underwent an X-ray on his broken right toe that showed significant healing. He’ll remain in Milwaukee for the next few days, catching bullpen sessions and working on drills before beginning a short rehab assignment this weekend. If all goes well, Lucroy expects to return to the Brewers when they open a road trip June 1 at St. Louis.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We went with our guys today that have been pitching really well and it just didn’t happen today. You’re not going to win games giving up six and seven runs in an inning. It’s difficult.” -- Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell, after Monday’s 8-4 loss to San Francisco.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) was placed on the disabled list May 25. He came out of his May 22 start after four innings. He is expected to miss at least four weeks.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He removed the protective boot on May 5, began catching bullpen session May 15 and took batting practice May 22. He underwent an X-ray May 25 that showed significant healing. Lucroy expects to begin a rehab assignment the last weekend in May and return to the Brewers when they open a road trip June 1.

--SS Jean Segura (broken right pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He underwent an X-ray on May 25 and expects to come off the disabled list May 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP David Goforth

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Hector Gomez

SS Luis Sardinas

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

INF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra