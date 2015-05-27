Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- With right-hander Wily Peralta on the disabled list, Milwaukee right-hander Mike Fiers will move up one day and start Wednesday afternoon against the San Francisco Giants. What the Brewers do after that has yet to be decided.

Manager Craig Counsell announced Tuesday that Fiers would go Wednesday on short rest, in part because Fiers threw only five innings his last time out and also because the Brewers have an off day Thursday, providing some relief for the bullpen.

Fiers said it would be his first career start on short rest.

“I don’t think it is any more stressful than a regular start,” Fiers said. “I‘m fine with it. The team needs me to go. I’ll be ready to go.”

With Peralta expected to miss at least four weeks because of a strained left oblique, Counsell, his coaching staff and general manager Doug Melvin are still working out a long-term solution.

One thing is certain, though: Right-hander Michael Blazek will not be joining the rotation, despite an impressive showing out of the bullpen this season (4-1, 1.52 ERA) including a scoreless inning Tuesday against the Giants.

“It’ll be a guy from the minor leagues,” said Counsell, who added that Blazek would be available to back up Fiers if need be.

Minor league candidates include right-hander Taylor Jungmann, who is off to a rocky start with Triple-A Colorado Springs, 1-2 with a 6.90 ERA in nine games (seven starts). Milwaukee also could bring back right-hander Tyler Thornburg, who began the season in the Brewers’ bullpen but is 0-2 with a 4.45 ERA in six starts since being sent down April 22.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-31

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 3-2, 4.60 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 1-4, 4.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Goforth joined the Brewers on Tuesday after he was recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he was 0-2 with a 3.43 ERA in 16 relief appearances. Milwaukee’s seventh-round selection in the 2011 draft, Goforth spent five years in the Brewers’ system, posting an 26-26 record, a 3.96 ERA and 34 saves in 151 appearances, including 46 starts.

--RHP Mike Fiers will move up one spot in the Brewers’ rotation and start Wednesday, taking the place of RHP Wily Peralta, who went on the disabled list Monday. Fiers will start on short rest for the first time in his career. He last started Sunday against Atlanta and threw only five innings. He is 1-4 with a 4.63 ERA this season.

--RHP Michael Blazek was considered a candidate to fill in for injured RHP Wily Peralta but will remain in the bullpen for the time being, manager Craig Counsell said. Blazek, who pitched a scoreless inning Tuesday, has not allowed a run in 15 of his 19 appearances this season. Overall, Blazek is 4-1 with a 1.52 ERA.

--SS Jean Segura will not go on a minor league rehab assignment, manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday. Segura will be reinstated from the disabled Friday barring any setbacks the rest of the week. He has been out since breaking his right pinky finger May 14.

--C Jonathan Lucroy took part in running drills before Tuesday’s game, and he will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with high Class A Brevard County. If all goes well, Lucroy is expected to return to the Brewers when they open a 10-game road trip Monday in St. Louis. Lucroy has been out since April 21 due to a fractured left big toe.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s having trouble limiting damage and giving up the big hit. He got through the first three. They had some chances, but he limited the damage. A two-run home run, that’s a big inning and that was the difference really.” -- Manager Craig Counsell, on RHP Matt Garza, who gave up five runs in five innings Tuesday during the Brewers’ 6-3 loss to the Giants.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He might be able to return in late June.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He removed the protective boot on May 5, began catching bullpen session May 15 and took batting practice May 22. He underwent an X-ray May 25 that showed significant healing. Lucroy expects to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 28, and he hopes to rejoin the Brewers during the first week of June.

--SS Jean Segura (broken right pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He won’t go on a rehab assignment, and he is expected to come off the disabled list May 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP David Goforth

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Hector Gomez

SS Luis Sardinas

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

INF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra