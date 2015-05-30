Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Right-hander Tyler Wagner will make his major league debut Sunday, starting for the Brewers as they wrap up their three-game series against the Diamondbacks at Miller Park.

Wagner will be the first Brewers pitcher since 2012 to make the jump from Double-A Biloxi to the majors. He leap-frogged several pitchers at Triple-A Colorado Springs who were believed to be ahead of Wagner on the organization depth chart, but his 5-1 record and 2.01 ERA with the Shuckers made him the choice.

”We’re bringing up the best guy to have success,“ manager Craig Counsell said. ”He’s pitched well for a really long stretch of time. He’s the best guy right now. He’s been on a roll all this season, he was on a roll all last season.

“He’s a guy we think has the best chance to get us a win.”

Wagner will take the spot of right-hander Wily Peralta, who suffered a strained left oblique last Friday and was placed on the disabled list earlier in the week.

By starting Wagner Monday, Counsell was able to give right-handers Matt Garza and Mike Fiers -- whose last start came on short rest -- an extra day before their next turns.

“We thought it slotted best not just for him but for everybody else,” Counsell said.

Adding Wagner to the roster will require yet another roster move for the Brewers, who have been busy in that department over the last two days.

Late Thursday night, they started the process by removing right-hander Rob Wooten from the 40-man roster; out-righting him to Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he has a 6.94 ERA in 10 appearances this season.

Wooten has shuttled back-and-forth between Milwaukee and Triple-A the last few seasons and was 4-5 with a 5.03 ERA in 71 appearances since making his major league debut in 2013.

Before the game Friday, Milwaukee reinstated shortstop Jean Segura from the 15-day disabled list. In order to make room for Segura on the active roster, the team designated right-hander Brandon Kintzler for assignment but just before the game began, it was announced that Kintzler would instead go on the disabled list with left knee tendonitis.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-33

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 2-5, 5.33 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 3-5, 5.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rob Wooten was out-righted Thursday, removing him from the Brewers’ 40-man roster. Wooten had appeared in four games for Milwaukee but has spent most of the season at Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he has a 6.94 ERA in 10 appearances.

--SS Jean Segura was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and was in the Brewers’ starting lineup, batting sixth and playing shortstop. He had been sidelined since May 14, when he broke his right pinky finger. Segura was batting .262 before suffering the injury and went 1-for-4 Friday with a double.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler was placed on the 15-day disabled list with tendonitis in his left knee, a move that came not long after the team had announced that Kintzler was designated for assignment to make room for SS Jean Segura’s return.

--RHP Tyler Wagner will start next week in place of Wily Peralta, who went on the disabled list May 25. He will be in Milwaukee Saturday and formally added to the active roster Sunday morning. Wagner was 5-1 with a 2.01 ERA in nine starts for Double-A Biloxi this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had two stupid pitches that inning. One of them I got away with and one of them I didn‘t.” -- RHP Jonathan Broxton, after giving up a homer to Diamondbacks SS Nick Ahmed Friday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendonitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 29.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He might be able to return in late June.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He removed the protective boot on May 5, began catching bullpen session May 15 and took batting practice May 22. He underwent an X-ray May 25 that showed significant healing. Lucroy began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 28, and he hopes to rejoin the Brewers during the first week of June.

--SS Jean Segura (broken right pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He won’t go on a rehab assignment, and he is expected to come off the disabled list May 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP David Goforth

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Hector Gomez

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Luis Sardinas

INF/OF Jason Rogers

INF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra