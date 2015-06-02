Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The Milwaukee Brewers’ season was already careening off the tracks before All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy fractured his left big toe on April 20, forcing him to miss 38 games.

Even though the Brewers entered Monday night’s game against St. Louis as the owners of the major leagues’ worst record at 17-34, they were sure glad to welcome Lucroy back to the lineup, inserting him into the No. 2 spot.

And while Lucroy went 0-for-4 -- although a diving catch by center fielder Jon Jay denied him a bloop hit in the first -- his pitch-calling skills and ability to convert borderline pitches into called strikes helped Milwaukee blank the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0.

”You’re talking about an All-Star catcher,“ said starting pitcher Mike Fiers, who threw six shutout innings for the win. ”He does so many things to help a team win. He calls a great game, does a great job blocking pitches, and he can rake at the plate.

“It’s definitely a big boost for us, adding a guy like him to the lineup.”

How much of a boost Lucroy can give a team with more than its fair share of holes remains to be seen, but there is no question the final four months of what looks like a lost season in Milwaukee just got a little more watchable.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-34

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Tyler Cravy, major league debut) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 3-4, 3.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Fiers won for just the second time this year with six shutout innings, lowering his career ERA against St. Louis to 1.45 in 43 1/3 innings. Fiers fanned six while allowing just four hits and walking two. He was shaky in the first but cruised for most of the next five innings, retiring 12 of 13 hitters at one stretch. His fastball moved late in the zone, producing a spate of harmless outs in the air.

--RHP Tyler Cravy received his first major league call-up Sunday night, as his contract was selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs. After Monday night’s game, manager Craig Counsell said that Cravy would start Tuesday night. Cravy was 5-4 with a 4.04 ERA in nine starts and 49 innings at Colorado Springs, limiting opponents to a .234 batting average. He was a 2014 Southern League All-Star for Double-A Huntsville.

--1B Adam Lind (back) sat out a second consecutive start Monday, although the fact that St. Louis started LHP Jaime Garcia had something to do with it. Lind appeared as a pinch hitter in the ninth, singling to center and leaving for a pinch runner. He could return to the lineup Tuesday night when the Cardinals throw RHP Lance Lynn.

--C Jonathan Lucroy was activated off the 15-day disabled list Monday, and he batted second and went 0-for-4. Lucroy missed 38 games after breaking his left big toe when struck by a foul ball in an April 20 loss to Cincinnati. The All-Star rehabbed for four games at Class A Brevard County from Thursday through Sunday, batting .250 and knocking in a run.

--RHP Tyler Wagner was optioned to Double-A Biloxi after Sunday’s 17-inning, 7-6 win over Arizona. Wagner started that game but wasn’t able to make it out of the fourth inning, getting touched for nine hits and five runs over 3 2/3 innings. Wagner could make it back to the majors before the season is over and could get another chance to start unless Milwaukee somehow makes it back into postseason contention.

--C Juan Centeno was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs to make room for the return of C Jonathan Lucroy from the disabled list. Centeno was overmatched offensively, going just 1-for-21 in 10 games and fanning seven times. He also didn’t make a positive impact defensively, as Brewers pitchers posted a 7.83 ERA in his 46 innings behind the plate.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was the kind of game we needed from Mike. He battled through the first inning and got stuck a bit in the sixth. But his middle four innings were vintage Mike. Lots of fly balls and strikeouts.” -- Manager Craig Counsell, on RHP Mike Fiers, who threw six scoreless innings Monday in the Brewers’ 1-0 win over the Cardinals. The Milwaukee bullpen was taxed Sunday in a 17-inning, 7-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Adam Lind (sore back) did not start May 31-June 1, though he appeared as a pinch hitter in each game. He is day-to-day.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He removed the protective boot on May 5, began catching bullpen session May 15 and took batting practice May 22. He underwent an X-ray May 25 that showed significant healing. Lucroy began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 28, and he was activated June 1.

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He is scheduled to undergo surgery June 2.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He might be able to return in late June.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Tyler Cravy

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP David Goforth

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Hector Gomez

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Jason Rogers