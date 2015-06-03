Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- It didn’t seem like a promising matchup for Tyler Cravy in his major league debut.

The Milwaukee Brewers’ right-hander was starting against the St. Louis Cardinals in Busch Stadium and the odds suggested a breakout for the home team, which had scored just seven runs in their previous four games.

What’s more, Cravy was starting only because veteran Matt Garza pitched the last five innings of a 17-inning win Sunday against Arizona, leaving Milwaukee with no choice but to pencil in Cravy and hope for the best.

And the best is what the Brewers got, a 1-0 loss notwithstanding. Cravy gave up only four hits and a run in seven strong innings, walking two and whiffing six. His fastball wasn’t overpowering -- it topped out at 90 mph -- but it moved late and it wasn’t squared up that often.

“He cross-fires and shoots it in there pretty good,” catcher Jonathan Lucroy said of Cravy. “I didn’t really catch him in spring training, so it was nice to see that. He has good deception.”

If Tuesday night was an indication, odds are that Lucroy may have the opportunity to catch Cravy again before the season is over.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 2-5, 3.90) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 3-3, 2.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyler Cravy’s first MLB outing can be judged a success, despite a 1-0 loss to St. Louis. Cravy gave the Brewers seven innings of four-hit baseball, giving up just a run with two walks and six strikeouts. Cravy induced three double-play balls with a sinker around 90 mph and displayed better control than anticipated, as he’d walked 22 in 49 innings at Triple-A Colorado Springs.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson gets the start Wednesday when Milwaukee closes its three-game series in St. Louis. Nelson pitched six innings Friday night in a no-decision against Arizona, allowing seven hits and four runs with no walks and eight strikeouts. He was rocked in three games last year against the Cardinals, going 0-3 with a 10.24 ERA as he allowed 11 runs over 9 2/3 innings. --1B Adam Lind (back) returned to the lineup Tuesday night after not starting the past two games, batting fourth and going 1-for-4 with a single. Lind was injured Saturday and was restricted to pinch-hitting duty Sunday and Monday night. Lind singled Monday night in the ninth inning but didn’t appear to run well to first and was lifted for a pinch-runner.

--INF Hernan Perez was claimed off waivers Tuesday from Detroit and added to the roster. Perez batted just .061 in 22 games with the Tigers, stealing a base. In 133 games last year at Triple-A Toledo, Perez hit .287 with six homers, 53 RBIs and 21 steals. He made the last two outs of Detroit’s ALDS loss to Baltimore, hitting into a series-ending double play.

--INF Elian Herrera was designated for assignment by the Brewers Tuesday. The switch-hitting Herrera hit .212-4-15 in 99 at-bats this year, collecting three homers in 27 at-bats as a right-hander. The club can trade, release or send Herrera to one of its minor league affiliates after 10 days, or waive him in a week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I found it more comfortable and easier to execute pitches from the stretch. I think after the first inning, I calmed down a little and tried to execute pitches, and not overthrow.” -- RHP Tyler Cravy, who gave up just one run in seven innings in his major league debut Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Adam Lind (sore back) did not start May 31-June 1, though he appeared as a pinch hitter in each game. He returned to the lineup June 2.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He removed the protective boot on May 5, began catching bullpen session May 15 and took batting practice May 22. He underwent an X-ray May 25 that showed significant healing. Lucroy began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on May 28, and he was activated June 1.

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He is scheduled to undergo surgery June 2.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He might be able to return in late June.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Tyler Cravy

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP David Goforth

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Hector Gomez

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Jason Rogers