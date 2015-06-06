Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- A month into his tenure as manager of the Milwaukee Brewers, this weekend will have special meaning to skipper Craig Counsell.

While the losses have been more prevalent than the wins so far, Counsell, a Whitefish Bay, Wis. native, will have a chance to manage against one of his favorite players growing up, Brewers legend and current manager of the Minnesota Twins, Paul Molitor.

Counsell’s father worked in the Brewers front office, so he spent many afternoons and evenings as a kid in the clubhouse at the old County Stadium in Milwaukee.

“If you grew up in Milwaukee in the 80s, then you loved Paul Molitor, you loved Robin Yount, you loved Jim Gantner,” Counsell said. “Those were your guys. Those were the jerseys you wore, the people you imitated, there’s no question about it.”

“When you were a kid, you always wanted to wear No. 4 or 19. I wore No. 4 when I was in Arizona.”

Despite the adoration, Counsell said he is here for business reasons this weekend against the American League Central Division-leading Twins. Milwaukee earned a 10-5 win in the opening game of the series Friday night, giving Counsell some early bragging rights.

“I consider him a friend, too,” Counsell said. “It’s someone I looked up to as a kid. But we’re adults now and we’re doing the same job. It’s a fun weekend. It’s fun to get a chance to compete against someone like that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 2-5, 4.58 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 3-1, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Lohse allowed five runs on eight hits in six innings of work, getting a no decision. For Lohse, it was his third consecutive outing allowing five runs or more.

--SS Jean Segura went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the first. It was his first career leadoff homer and Segura has now hit safely in a season-high eight straight games.

--C Jonathan Lucroy went 3-for-5 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored. The three hits were a season high for Lucroy, who bumped his batting average up to .206. His second-inning home run was just his third extra-base hit in 16 games this season.

--DH Adam Lind had a season-high three hits and six RBIs, finishing a triple short of the cycle. It was the fourth time in his career Lind had at least six RBIs and was two short of his career high of eight. Lind has seven career homers in 46 games against Minnesota.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s why you play nine innings. They’re a first-place team so they can score runs. They’re a good team so you can’t ease up. They scored the five and we had to lock in and keep playing.” -- Brewers 1B Adam Lind, after a win over Minnesota on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Hector Gomez (head) left the game in the bottom of the sixth June 3 after a collision with the fence behind third base took his knees out from under him, forcing him to hit head first on an aisle separating sections. Gomez was helped to his feet after almost five minutes and walked off the field, but was removed from the game as a precaution. Tests showed he didn’t have a concussion.

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2, and he is out until early to mid-July.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He might be able to return in late June.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith (suspended)

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP David Goforth

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Hector Gomez

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Jason Rogers

OF Shane Peterson