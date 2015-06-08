Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- For Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Matt Garza, baseball was becoming less like his livelihood and more like a job. His early season struggles had gotten into his head to the point where Garza was no longer like himself.

“I got away from me and the way I like to pitch,” Garza said. “It was getting harder and harder to, not only look at myself but sleep at night. You can’t do this game without having fun and being yourself and I was definitely not having fun.”

After four consecutive quality starts, the low point for Garza came on May 16, when he allowed 10 earned runs in just 3 1/3 innings of work against the New York Mets, a game the Brewers lost 14-1. He followed by allowing nine runs over 11 1/3 innings in his next two starts, seeing his ERA for the season rise all the way to 6.00.

“It was always a constant grind for me,” Garza said. “Every inning, every at-bat, every pitch was a grind. That’s not how I am. Yeah, you get your tough spots, but not every pitch. My stuff is too good still to not grind it out like that.”

Garza’s potential turning point came May 31, when he tossed five shutout innings in relief against the Arizona Diamondbacks, helping the Brewers to a 7-6 win in a game that lasted 17 innings.

Milwaukee likely would not have won the game without Garza’s strong effort (he was scheduled to pitch the next day, but the Brewers ran out of pitchers). He allowed just three hits over those five innings, lowering his ERA nearly one-half run in one night.

He followed it up with perhaps his best outing of the season on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, allowing just six hits in seven innings of work, winning back-to-back games for the first time this season.

The key for Garza? No free passes.

“Not a lot of punch outs, but no walks. That’s huge,” Garza said. “Just attacking, staying on the attack the whole game and when I needed to make big pitches, I did. I didn’t think about them.”

Garza was tested in the fifth inning of that game, loading the bases with nobody out. But the veteran got an infield pop out then coaxed a double play from the Twins speedy shortstop Danny Santana.

It’s the kind of inning -- and performance -- that Garza and the Brewers hope could be a season-changer.

“He pitched his game,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “That’s what’s important. Is he back? He’s gotta pitch again in five days. But (Saturday), he pitched his game and that was the difference as much as anything.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 2-6, 4.41 ERA) at Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 6-1, 2.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Aramis Ramirez led off the second inning with a single to right field. The hit snapped an 0-for-18 skid at the plate for Ramirez, who entered the game hitting .203.

--RHP Mike Fiers allowed seven hits and two runs in 4 1/3 innings of work Sunday, taking the loss. For Fiers, it was his shortest outing since he went only four innings on April 26 against St. Louis.

--C Jonathan Lucroy went 2-for-4 and has now hit safely in five consecutive games. Lucroy has multiple hits in four of those games and is hitting .435 with two RBIs over that span.

--SS Jean Segura went 1-for-4 with a single in the fifth inning. The hit extended his hitting streak to 10 games, a season-best for the Brewers. During the streak, Segura is hitting .364 with five extra-base hits and three RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought we had good at-bats all day, but (Twins pitcher Mike Pelfrey) made good pitches all day too. He’s definitely the story today. He did a nice job.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell after a loss to Minnesota on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Hector Gomez (head) left the game in the bottom of the sixth June 3 after a collision with the fence behind third base took his knees out from under him, forcing him to hit head first on an aisle separating sections. Gomez was helped to his feet after almost five minutes and walked off the field, but was removed from the game as a precaution. Tests showed he didn’t have a concussion.

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2, and he is out until early to mid-July.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He might be able to return in late June.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith (suspended)

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP David Goforth

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Hector Gomez

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Jason Rogers

OF Shane Peterson