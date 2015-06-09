Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Trent Clark is the type of player that scouts like to say they can “dream on.”

The Brewers selected the multi-talented center fielder in the first round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft with the 15th overall pick Monday night.

The left-handed-hitting Clark, 18, batted .552 as a senior at Richland (Texas) High School with three home runs, 24 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

“We are excited to have Trent in the organization,” Brewers vice president of amateur scouting Ray Montgomery said. “He has proven to be a team leader and is one of the better bats in the draft. He is a potential five-tool player and we are excited to get that type of player with the 15th selection.”

Brewers general manager Doug Melvin believes Clark can eventually become a cornerstone player.

“He’s something we’ve been looking for. He’s a legitimate hitter, left-handed,” Melvin said. “He has good plate discipline. He has some power. He can play center field. We’re pretty excited about getting a real professional hitter. That’s something we felt we’ve lacked in our system recently.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-37

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers RHP Taylor Jungmann (MLB debut) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 3-4, 3.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Trent Clark was selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Monday night, taken 15th overall from Richland (Texas) High School. The left-handed hitting Clark, 18, batted .552 as a senior this spring with three home runs, 24 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

--LHP Nathan Kirby was selected in competitive balance round A from the University of Virginia with the 40th overall pick. Kirby has helped lead the Cavaliers to a berth in the College World Series by going 5-2 with a 2.28 ERA in 10 starts. He has 75 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings while holding opponents to a .233 batting average.

--RHP Cody Ponce was selected in the second round from Cal Poly Pomona University with the 55th overall pick. He was 5-3 with a 1.44 ERA in 13 starts this season.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson won for just the second time in 11 starts, pitching six innings and combining with three relievers on a five-hit shutout Monday in a 2-0 win at Pittsburgh. He allowed four hits, walked three and struck out seven after giving up a combined 11 runs in 11 innings in his previous two starts.

--RHP Taylor Jungmann will make his major league debut Tuesday night when he faces the Pirates in the middle game of a three-game series. Jungmann, 25, will be called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he was 2-3 with a 6.37 ERA in 11 games, including nine starts. While his Pacific Coast League statistics aren’t impressive, the Brewers are encouraged that the right-hander has pitched into the seventh inning in each of his last three starts. He was the Brewers’ first-round draft pick in 2011, selected 12th overall from the University of Texas.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We knew going in it was going to be one of those nights where, as they said, rain all night. We were just going to be playing through it.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, after sitting through two rain delays Monday night.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Hector Gomez (head injury) left the June 3 game, and he didn’t play June 4-8. Tests showed he didn’t have a concussion.

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2, and he is out until early to mid-July.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He might be able to return in late June.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith (suspended)

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP David Goforth

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Hector Gomez

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Jason Rogers

OF Shane Peterson