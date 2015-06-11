Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- After a 7-18 start that dropped Milwaukee to the bottom of the barrel, the Brewers fired manager Ron Roenicke and replaced him with Craig Counsell. Counsell’s mission was to simply get his team back to playing sound, fundamental baseball.

The Brewers still own baseball’s worst record, but Counsell has had some success in one of baseball’s most unenviable jobs. Milwaukee is 15-20 under Counsell, and returns home after a winning road trip that featured stops in St. Louis, Minnesota and St. Louis.

It’s a small victory, but posting a winning record against three winning teams near the top of their respective divisions is an early, but good, mile-marker in Counsell’s tenure.

“I thought we played good baseball on this trip,” Counsell said. “Exclude the first inning in St. Louis on Wednesday, I thought we played good baseball on this trip.”

On the trip, Milwaukee outscored its opposition by seven runs and yielded just over two runs per game. Three of the Brewers last four games ended with a 2-0 final score.

“We’ll take these,” Counsell said. “You’ve gotta get us a chance and the pitching’s us a chance, giving the offense a chance for sure.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-38

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 2-2, 3.16 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 4-7, 5.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Lohse gave up two runs in 6 1/3 innings to take the loss Wednesday, his third of the season against the Pirates. Lohse has lost his last four consecutive starts against Pittsburgh dating back to last season, a span in which he’s yielded 20 earned runs in 23 2/3 innings.

--3B Aramis Ramirez broke up Pittsburgh right-hander Charlie Morton’s no-hitter with a single in the fifth inning. Ramirez went 1-for-4 and is 5-for-14 (.357) over his last four games.

--INF/OF Jason Rogers came off the bench to record a pinch-hit single in the eighth inning that forced Morton out of the game. The rookie utilityman is now batting .278 on the season, following his game Tuesday in which he went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

--RHP Michael Blazek recorded the final out of the eighth to notch his seventh straight scoreless appearance in relief, a span of 11 2/3 innings. Blazek is tied for the team’s wins lead with four and lowered his ERA to 1.15 on the season.

--CF Carlos Gomez was held out of Wednesday’s game with soreness in his groin. He is expected to return to the lineup Thursday in Milwaukee against Washington.

--RF Ryan Braun was removed from the game in the sixth inning with dizziness. Braun said after the game there was fluid found on his ear drum but that he expects to play Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I might have been able to place it on a tee maybe a little bit lower and it would’ve been perfectly down the middle. He did what you’re supposed to do with those pitches and it definitely wasn’t cheap.” -- Brewers RHP Kyle Lohse, after Pirates 1B Pedro Alvarez crushed a homer off him in a Milwaukee loss on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (groin soreness) missed the June 10 game but is expected to return June 11.

--3B Hector Gomez (head injury) left the June 3 game, and he didn’t play June 4-9. Tests showed he didn’t have a concussion.

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2, and he is out until early to mid-July.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He might be able to return in late June.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP David Goforth

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Hernan Perez

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Jason Rogers

OF Shane Peterson