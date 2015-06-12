Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Craig Counsell saw enough and Scooter Gennett did enough, so the latter returned Thursday to the former’s starting lineup Thursday after Gennett was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

After splitting time with Rickie Weeks last season, Gennett began the year as the Milwaukee Brewers’ full-time starting second baseman. However, he got off to an abysmal start and was batting .207 with a .303 on-base percentage when he sustained a lacerated hand April 19 in Pittsburgh.

Gennett spent 15 days on the disabled list but went 4-for-36 (.111) in his next 11 games. He then was sent to Colorado Springs to regain his offensive stroke as well as sharpen up his defense.

“The game usually tells you what you need to work on, and when you have an opportunity to do that every day and work on what you need to, you figure things out,” Gennett said. “I definitely feel confident now that everything’s back to where it usually is, where needs to be, so I‘m just excited to get things started.”

With Gennett down on the farm, Milwaukee got a sampling of other options at the position, but Hector Gomez, Elian Herrera and Luis Sardinas all failed to produce, and Hernan Perez is 1-for-15 since Milwaukee claimed him off waivers from Detroit on June 2.

Gennett, meanwhile, got into a groove. Taking advantage of the thin air in Colorado Springs, he went 23-for-79 with seven doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs in 17 games.

“Scooter has played well down there,” said Counsell, Milwaukee’s manager. “The reports are that he’s played well. That’s number one. He’s done what we’ve asked him to do. Number two, we need production out of second base. We just do. He’s done it. We’re hopeful he can get it rolling like he had it last year and ‘13 as well.”

Gennett’s return paid off big for the Brewers: He ripped a two-out single down the left field line in the eighth inning, driving in the go-ahead run as the Brewers rallied to beat the Washington Nationals 6-5.

“It’s awesome, man,” Gennett said. “Whenever you can step up and help the team win, it’s always a good thing. It just helps the confidence out even more when it comes to getting the job done and making something happen. It’s always a great thing.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-38

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 5-3, 3.18 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 2-6, 4.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Will Smith rejoined the Brewers on Thursday after serving a six-game suspension for having an illegal substance on his arm during a game last month in Atlanta. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning and picked up his second victory of the season as Milwaukee rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Nationals.

--2B Scooter Gennett was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday and went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the eighth that drove in the go-ahead run in the Brewers’ 6-5 victory over the Nationals. Gennett was batting .154 when he was sent down May 18 but earned his way back by batting .307 with a .840 OPS in 21 games with Colorado Springs.

--RHP David Goforth was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs late Wednesday night, clearing roster space for 2B Scooter Gennett to return to Milwaukee. Goforth was called up May 25, when RHP Wily Peralta went on the disabled list. Goforth made four appearances for the Brewers in his first big-league stint and allowed no runs in 2 1/3 innings.

--CF Carlos Gomez did not play for a second consecutive game Thursday because of a sore groin, but manager Craig Counsell is optimistic that Gomez will return to action as early as Friday. Gomez has played in 41 of Milwaukee’s 61 games this season and is batting .276 with five home runs and 24 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You just have to keep making pitches. (Stuff) like that happens, and you keep going, keep moving forward. You can’t look back.” -- RHP Matt Garza, who allowed five runs, just two of them earned, in the Brewers’ 6-5 win over the Nationals on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (groin soreness) did not play June 10-11. He is day-to-day.

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2, and he is out until early to mid-July.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He might be able to return in late June.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Jason Rogers

OF Shane Peterson