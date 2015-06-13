Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Carlos Gomez sat out for a third straight day Friday as he continued to deal with a sore right hip.

”I’ve been playing with a wrap around it for the last two weeks,“ Gomez said. ”I don’t like to (complain) about it, but I haven’t been completely 100 percent. I’d be feeling it running to first base and it got worse, so we stepped back and I‘m resting.

“I could play through it, but it’s better to play one or two less days (than make it worse).”

Manager Craig Counsell said the decision to rest Gomez another day had little to do with his career numbers against Washington right-hander Jordan Zimmermann (0-for-12, eight strikeouts) and that his current leg issue was unrelated to a hamstring strain that landed Gomez on the disabled list earlier this season.

“He had played 25 days in a row,” said Counsell. “It was a month ago. It’s the same leg but he’d gone for three and a half weeks, playing every day hard. I think he was over it and this is something new.”

Gomez said he’d be available to pinch-hit if needed Friday against the Nationals and both were optimistic that he’d return to the Brewers lineup this weekend.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-38

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, 0-1, 5.40 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 3-6, 4.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Carlos Gomez missed his third straight game, sitting out Friday with a sore right hip. Gomez said he was available to pinch-hit if needed, and both he and manager Craig Counsell expect him to return to the starting lineup this weekend.

--3B Aramis Ramirez tied his career high with three doubles and drove in five runs for the 16th time in his career as the Brewers beat Washington, 8-4. Ramirez has hits in five of his last six games and now has 11 doubles on the season. He’s 8-for-22 in his last six games.

--1B Adam Lind notched his 16th multi-hit game of the season Friday, going 3-for-4 with an RBI against the Nationals. In the first two games of the series, Lind is 5-for-8 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs.

--2B Scooter Gennett had two hits Friday, marking his first multi-hit game of the season. He’s recorded hits in both of his games since returning from Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he went 23-for-79 in 17 games after being demoted May 18, when he was hitting just .154 for Milwaukee.

--RHP Wily Peralta (left oblique) played catch Friday and is making progress, but manager Craig Counsell said he wasn’t sure when Peralta would be able to begin a rehab assignment.

--OF Khris Davis (torn meniscus) began a light throwing program Friday, 10 days after undergoing surgery on his right knee. He said he expects to return on the shorter side of the original 4-6 week timetable.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He wasn’t as sharp as we usually is tonight and we took advantage of it.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, of Nationals ace Jordan Zimmermann.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (groin soreness) did not play June 10-12. He is day-to-day.

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2, and he is out until early to mid-July. He began a light throwing program June 12, 10 days after undergoing surgery on his right knee. He said he expects to return on the shorter side of the original 4-6 week timetable.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He might be able to return in late June. He played catch June 12 and is making progress but manager Craig COunsell said he wasn’t sure when Peralta would be able to begin a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Jason Rogers

OF Shane Peterson