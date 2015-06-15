Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Taylor Jungmann was nowhere near his best Sunday afternoon, but has made enough of an impression on Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell that he will remain in the rotation for the time being.

Jungmann made his second career start Sunday and struggled, allowing seven hits and two walks while hitting a batter and throwing two wild pitches over five innings but managed to hold Washington to only two runs.

”I was really proud of Taylor,“ Counsell said. ”I thought he had to fight for everything he got and he kept us in the game.

”I think it’s one of those starts where you’ll look back on it and you’ll say, ‘I did a pretty good job today. I survived and I gave my team a shot.’

”I don’t feel like he got hit hard. It’s just some ground balls got through but they made him work for everything; lots of foul balls and they just made him work. They made him keep working.

“He did a nice job. He did a nice job getting through that. A couple of those ground balls go at somebody and maybe a couple of those innings are a little easier. But you’re going to have days like that. The point is, he had a tough day but kept us in the game, and that’s a success.”

Jungmann was Milwaukee’s first-round pick in the 2011 draft (12th overall) but worked slowly through the Brewers’ minor league system, posting a 33-26 record and 3.89 ERA with 335 strikeouts and 187 walks in 453 1/3 innings of work.

He was projected to be the long man out of the bullpen to open the season but instead, began the season at Triple-A Colorado Springs where he went 2-3 with a 6.37 ERA in 11 appearances, including nine starts.

Those numbers may have been part of the reason that Jungmann was initially passed over for a call-up when RHP Wily Peralta went to the disabled list on May 25. The team first tapped Tyler Wagner from Double-A Biloxi, but immediately returned him to the minors after a 17-inning marathon.

Right-hander Tyler Cravy came next and pitched well in his spot start, but he, too, was sent back down and Jungmann finally got his call.

He made a good impression his first time out holding the Pirates to a run join three hits and a walk over seven innings in a 4-1 victory at Pittsburgh.

He struggled with his command from the outset Sunday, but was able to minimize the damage and make it through five innings.

“Knowing you’re going to get another start is always good,” Jungmann said. “You always want to stay in the big leagues. I’ll try to build off this outing. I made some adjustments, the breaking ball was better today but the fastball command wasn’t there. Hopefully, the next outing, I can put together the fastball and the breaking ball and go from there. We’ll see what happens.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-40

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 5-4, 3.07 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 3-7, 6.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Jonathan Lucroy got a day off Sunday, his first since returning from a month-long stint on the disabled list because of a fractured toe. He rejoined the Brewers on June 1 and in 12 games, he’s gone 14-for-52 with a double, a home run and four RBIs. He’s batting .206 overall this season.

--RHP Taylor Jungmann will remain in the Brewers’ starting rotation for at least one more turn, manager Craig Counsell said Sunday after Jungmann made his second career start. Jungian battled through five innings, holding the Nationals to only two runs despite giving up seven hits and two walks with two wild pitches and a hit batter. He also struck out five, giving him 10 through his first two career starts.

--1B Adam Lind went 0-for-3 Sunday to finish the four-game series with Washington 6-for-14 at the plate. Lind has taken advantage of the hitter-friendly nature of Milwaukee’s Miller Park, where he came into the game Sunday batting .350 with six home runs and 21 RBIs in his first 21 home contests this season.

--3B Aramis Ramirez got a day off Sunday, just his second since sitting out six games in early May with a sore back. He’d played in 27 of 28 games since, going 19-for-92 at the plate with four home runs and 13 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We kept it 2-0 for a while and you’re thinking bloop and a mistake and you’re back in it.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, after a loss to Washington on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2, and he is out until early to mid-July. He began a light throwing program June 12, 10 days after undergoing surgery on his right knee. He said he expects to return on the shorter side of the original 4-6 week timetable.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He might be able to return in late June. He played catch June 12 and is making progress but manager Craig Counsell said he wasn’t sure when Peralta would be able to begin a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Jason Rogers

OF Shane Peterson