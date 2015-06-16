Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- With his right leg bothering him, Carlos Gomez was scratched from the Milwaukee Brewers’ starting lineup before batting practice Monday afternoon.

Gomez missed three consecutive games because of a sore right hip before returning to action Saturday. He went a combined 1-for-8 with four strikeouts Saturday and Sunday, so manager Craig Counsell decided to rest the speedy outfielder.

”The goal is to get Carlos at 100 percent,“ Counsell said. ”I don’t think the last couple days he’s 100 percent. Just trying to get him closer to 100 percent so we can (have) the Carlos that we know.

“I thought we’d just take a couple days and try to get him there.”

Gomez could return to action Wednesday, when the Brewers open a two-game series at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City -- an American League park, which would allow Gomez to serve as the designated hitter, but Counsell wasn’t ready to commit to that theory.

”We haven’t gotten that far,“ Counsell said. ”We’re just going to play it day by day, but I want him to get better.

“It’s best to have the great Carlos Gomez than grind through something for the whole season and have 70 percent of him. Miss him for a couple of days and then get the best Carlos Gomez for the rest of the season.”

Gomez, batting .270 with five home runs and 24 RBIs in 43 games this season, said he might undergo an MRI exam Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-41

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Royals (RHP Chris Young, 5-2, 2.25 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 4-7, 4.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jean Segura got a day off, his first since returning from the disabled list May 29. Since then, Segura is batting .328 (22-for-67) with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs in 16 games. Overall, Segura is batting .285 in 49 games this season.

--RHP Kyle Lohse lost his fourth consecutive decision, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts in just five innings Monday as the Brewers fell to Kansas City, 8-5. Lohse hasn’t won since throwing eight shutout innings in New York against the Mets on May 15. In six starts since, he is 0-4 with a 7.31 ERA.

--C Jonathan Lucroy had two doubles and three RBIs on Monday in the Brewers’ 8-5 loss to Kansas City. Since returning from the disabled list June 1, Lucroy is batting .286 (16-for-56) with a home run and seven RBIs. He has a hit in each of his past three games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough to play down 5-0 when you’re in a hole. (In) the first inning, (RHP Kyle Lohse) got behind in the count to a couple of guys, and it was groundball base hits, but I thought he got on track a little bit.” -- Manager Craig Counsell, after the Brewers’ 8-5 loss to the Royals on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (sore right leg and hip) did not play June 15. He might undergo an MRI exam June 16, but he is listed as day-to-day.

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2. He began a light throwing program June 12. He hopes to return by early July.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 12 and was making progress, but manager Craig Counsell said he wasn’t sure when Peralta would be able to begin a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Jason Rogers

OF Shane Peterson