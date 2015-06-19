Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ryan Braun was the National League MVP in 2011.

But the Milwaukee Brewers right fielder is not playing anything like a MVP recently.

Braun went 0-for-4 in the Brewers’ 3-2 loss Thursday night to the Royals, although he did reach on a fielding error in the eighth inning.

In his past 23 at-bats, Braun has one hit. He is hitless in his past 14 at-bats, dropping his average to .249.

Is Braun physically OK?

“You can’t say anybody is at 100 percent,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “If a guy is not playing perfectly you can’t say that it is because of injury. If you can play, you’re in the lineup. Everybody fights through stuff as a major league ballplayer.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-44

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann, 1-1, 2.25 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 4-2, 4.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Carlos Gomez, who is battling right leg injuries, did not play Thursday, the third time in four games he missed. Gomez had two hits as the designated hitter Wednesday. “I just didn’t think he was running that well yesterday during the game,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “The injury is not moving forward; it’s just the same. I think we’ve got to get back to a level where we’re over this. Until he is at the point where he can play at that level, I think we’ve got to be cautious.” Counsell acknowledged Gomez could be a candidate for the disabled list. “Obviously we’d like to avoid (the DL),” Counsell said. “We’d like him to make progress and get over the hump with it, but it is a possibility.”

--RF Ryan Braun is hitless in his past 14 at-bats and went 1-for-15 in the four-game series against the Royals. That tumbled his batting average to .249, although he still tops the team with 13 home runs, 41 RBIs and 106 total bases.

--LF Shane Peterson not only had a hit and scored a run, but came up with two defensive gems. He made a spectacular catch of Lorenzo Cain’s scorcher to end the second with a runner on base. He also threw out Alex Gordon at the plate trying to score from second on Salvador Perez’s single to end the third. “They both saved some runs,” Peterson said. “I‘m just trying to play good defense and keep them from scoring.” Manager Craig Counsell lauded his defense. “Peterson was incredible,” he said. “He made an incredible catch, and threw a guy out at the plate. He’s got a highlight reel in three weeks here playing defense.”

--RHP Jimmy Nelson yielded a career-worst 11 hits in five innings in the loss Thursday to the Royals. That’s one more than he allowed in his previous start against the Nationals. In his past two starts, both losses, Nelson has surrendered 10 runs and 21 hits in 10 innings, while walking five and striking out three. “I‘m discouraged because we lost,” Nelson said. “I don’t care how many hits I give up as long as we win. It’s hard to think about anything good right now after a loss.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Wade Davis) battled a little wildness. I don’t think he was pitching around Adam (Lind). I think he’s scared of Adam because Adam has had some success against him. Aramis (Ramirez) had a 3-1 pitch to hit and he just missed it.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, after a loss to the Royals on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (sore right leg and hip) did not play June 15-16, then served as the designated hitter June 17 and missed the game June 18.

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2. He began a light throwing program June 12. He hopes to return by early July.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 12 and was making progress, but manager Craig Counsell wasn’t sure when Peralta would be able to begin a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Jason Rogers

OF Shane Peterson