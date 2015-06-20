Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Shane Peterson has taken advantage of his opportunity with the Brewers.

With center fielder Carlos Gomez mostly absent from the lineup lately with a right hip strain, Gerardo Parra has been playing center field, giving playing time to Peterson in left while Khris Davis (knee surgery) is on the disabled list.

Peterson came into the Rockies series with a four-game hitting streak, going 6-for-14 (.429) in those games. He tied his career high with three hits against the Rockies, going 3-for-4 with a bases-loaded walk. Peterson has also played terrific defense.

”He has done a real nice job,“ manager Craig Counsell said before the Brewers beat the Rockies 9-5. ”His defense has been exceptional. He has put together a highlight reel already on defense in two weeks. You don’t expect that from anybody. He has thrown three guys out on the bases. He has made two catches in the last four games that have been absolutely incredible.

“And he has held his own offensively. He’s probably been a little unlucky offensively. (Kansas City center fielder) Lorenzo Cain made a ridiculous play on him (Thursday) night. He has filled in really well.”

Playing shallow, Peterson, 27, made a lunging catch of a drive hit by pitcher Jorge De La Rosa. After the game, Counsell said, “The highlight reel’s getting longer.”

Peterson, 27, was claimed off waivers from the Cubs on Dec. 23. He began the season at Triple-A Colorado Springs, where in 47 games he batted .320 with seven homers, 27 RBIs and a .911 OPS.

He was promoted to the Brewers on June 3, taking the roster spot of pitcher Tyler Cravy, who was optioned.

Overall in 14 games before Friday, Peterson was hitting .270 (10-for-37) with one double, one triple and one RBI and a .325 OBP.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 3-8, 6.44 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 2-2, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Carlos Gomez, who was not in the lineup for the sixth time in nine games, finally felt better about his ailing right hip after making progress during some agility drills and sprinting before the game. Gomez said, “Before, it was the same, but today I ran and it was a big step. Today was the first day it felt better.” Manager Craig Counsell said Gomez remains day-to-day and might sit this entire weekend series with the Rockies, at the end of which the Brewers likely would have to make a decision whether to put Gomez on the disabled list. Counsell said, “He went and ran today a little harder and felt pretty good doing it, so it’s a positive step. We probably needs one more positive step, but it’s a good sign.”

--LF Shane Peterson drew a bases-loaded walk in the third. He has had two career plate appearances with the bases loaded and walked in both. He went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI, tying a career high with three hits set two days ago in Kansas City. Peterson also extended his hitting streak to a career-high five games and is 9-for-18 (.500) in that stretch.

--RHP Taylor Jungmann flared a single to right in the fifth for his first major league hit. He threw 31 straight fastballs to begin the game before throwing a curveball to LHP Jorge De La Rosa in the third as he finished going through the order the first time. Jungmann, who made his third career start, has spent the bulk of the season at Triple-A Colorado Springs so he knows all about pitching in dry conditions at altitude. He said, “It’s tough to throw a breaking ball here, so if it was working, we weren’t going to change it a whole lot. The second time around the order, we had to start mixing it up a little bit. They were taking some good hacks the second time around.” Jungmann got his second win in his third career start.

--RF Ryan Braun was 0-for-14 and 1-for-23 when he came up in the first and hit a two-run homer off LHP Jorge De La Rosa. Braun is 11-for-16 (.688) with four homers against De La Rosa. Braun also stole his eighth base of the season, the second time this year he has homered and stolen a base in the same game. The other time was May 25 against San Francisco.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We haven’t played with an early-in-a-game lead in a while. So it was a good night for the offense.” -- Manager Craig Counsell, after the Brewers built an early six-run lead Friday night and went on to beat the Rockies 9-5.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (sore right leg and hip) did not play June 15-16, then served as the designated hitter June 17 and then sat out June 18 and June 19.

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2. He began a light throwing program June 12. He hopes to return by early July.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 12 and was making progress, but it was uncertain when he would be able to begin a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Jason Rogers

OF Shane Peterson