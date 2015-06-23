Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- After playing 17 games in 17 days, the Brewers welcomed a day off Monday and hope their fortunes start improving at Miller Park on Tuesday.

That’s when the Brewers begin a six-game homestand against the Mets and Twins. Milwaukee is 11-24 at home, which is the worst home record in the majors

“We’d like to get better results,” manager Craig Counsell said before the Brewers fell 10-4 in the rubber game of their series with the Rockies. “I think most teams are put together in mind with their home field, especially when your home field kind of skews to one end of the spectrum.”

In the Brewers case, that means offense, since Miller Park is a good hitters’ park. But the Brewers are hitting .236 at home, which ranks 27th in the majors and next to last in the National League.

The Brewers have hit 34 home runs at home, and their pitchers have yielded 60 homers. All of which helps explain why the Brewers have been outscored 201-138 at Miller Park or by an average of 1.8 per game.

“We’ve been a pretty good offensive club at home in the past. We haven’t done that this year. And the home runs given up and the home runs hit have flipped quite a bit this year, which hasn’t been normal. I don’t know exactly how to explain that”

Right fielder Ryan Braun has hit three homers in 120 at-bats at home and 11 homers in 117 at-bats on the road.

“I don’t know how to explain why Ryan Braun hasn’t hit home runs in Miller Park this year,” Counsell said. “There’s no logical reason for it.”

Which pretty much sums up the Brewers season so far at Miller Park.

“You hope it’s something that kind of corrects itself and we get untracked with,” Counsell said.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-46

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathan Niese, 3-7, 4.21 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 3-7, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Garza gave up 13 hits and 10 runs, seven earned, in 5 1/3 innings. He tied his career high in hits allowed after setting that mark in his last start Tuesday against Kansas City in 6 2/3 innings. The 10 runs allowed also matched Garza’s career high set earlier this season. He gave up 10 runs to the Mets on May 16 in 3 1/3 innings at New York.

--RHP Corey Knebel allowed one hit in 1 2/3 scoreless innings. He is unscored upon in 11 of 15 appearances this season with 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings. In his past 10 games, Knebel has a 1.50 ERA (12 innings, two earned runs).

--CF Carlos Gomez was not in the lineup for the eighth time in 11 games but is expected to avoid the disabled list as he recovers from a right hip strain. Manager Craig Counsell said Gomez is “moving in the right direction” and the disabled list is less likely than it appeared Friday when a weekend series with the Rockies, a series in which Gomez didn’t play. The Brewers are off Monday before beginning a three-game series with the Mets at Miller Park. Gomez ran the bases during batting practice Sunday, and Counsell hopes he will have no residual effect and possibly be ready to return to the lineup Tuesday. “That would be the best-case scenario, and that’s what I‘m hoping for,” Counsell said. “But we’ll have to wait until after today.”

--1B Adam Lind, a left-handed hitter, entered the game batting .214 (6-for-28) in 24 games against left-handed pitchers with three doubles and four RBIs. After ending an 0-for-14 tailspin with a home run Saturday against RHP Chad Bettis, Lind was in the lineup against LHP Chris Rusin. Lind finished 1-for-3 with a walk, going 1-for-2 with a double against Rusin and scoring Milwaukee’s first run in Sunday’s 10-4 loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They had four outs in some innings. We had chances and couldn’t get that big inning going -- get that next hit and get the line moving. There’s wasn’t (much) good today. Just regroup and get back at it on Tuesday.” -- Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell, whose team went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (sore right leg and hip) did not play June 15-16. He served as the designated hitter June 17, then sat out June 18-21.

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2. He began a light throwing program June 12. He hopes to return by early July.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 12 and was making progress, but it was uncertain when he would be able to begin a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

