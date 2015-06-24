Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- After a much needed team day off, the Milwaukee Brewers returned to work Tuesday and got a boost as center fielder Carlos Gomez returned to the starting lineup.

Gomez missed nine of Milwaukee’s previous 12 games because of a sore right hip, including the last four in a row.

“He passed every test outside of going through a game,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We pushed him as hard as we can without putting him in a game. He thinks he’s ready, we think he’s ready.”

Gomez tried to play through the injury, but Counsell decided that it was best to wait it out until Gomez was back to 100 percent -- or as close as possible.

“Right now, I‘m good enough to play 100 percent,” Gomez said pregame, “but you’re never going to be 100 percent healthy. Every day, it’s going to be something. But right now, I’ll start, and hopefully in a few more days I’ll be close to 100 percent in that area. I‘m excited to play today and see how that goes.”

Gomez went 1-for-2 and scored the go-ahead run Tuesday in the Brewers’ 3-2 victory over New York Mets. Despite his sporadic playing time of late, he has recorded hits in three consecutive games, five of his last six and 14 of his last 16 while batting .333 in 12 June games.

“I thought he looked pretty good,” Counsell said after the game. “It was a marked improvement over what we saw in Kansas City.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-46

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 9-5, 4.81 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 3-8, 4.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Carlos Gomez returned to the Brewers’ lineup Tuesday after missing nine of the previous 12 games with a sore right hip. Gomez went 1-for-2 and scored the go-ahead run in Milwaukee’s 3-2 victory over the Mets. Despite his sporadic playing time of late, he has recorded hits in three consecutive games, five of his last six and 14 of his last 16 while batting .333 in 12 June games.

--RHP Mike Fiers did not earn a decision Tuesday despite throwing six strong innings. He struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 4.39 after holding the Mets to two runs. Fiers notched his fifth quality start of the season; he is 3-1 with a 2.39 ERA in those contests.

--1B Adam Lind collected two hits Tuesday and contributed to two of Milwaukee’s three runs against the Mets. He is batting .328 (39-for-119) this season at Miller Park with six home runs and 22 RBIs. He stands five hits shy of 1,000 for his career.

--OF Gerardo Parra singled and scored Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to five games. Parra has at least one hit in seven of his past eight contest and is batting .317 (26-for-82) in 21 games this month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Adam’s a good hitter. I think really the decision for me is ... you use who’s pitching to get him some days as much as anything. But he’s a good hitter. He’s going to hit anyone.” -- Manager Craig Counsell, on 1B Adam Lind, a left-handed batter who collected two hits against left-handed pitchers Tuesday in the Brewers’ 3-2 win over the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (sore right leg and hip) did not play June 15-16. He served as the designated hitter June 17, then sat out June 18-21. He returned to action June 22.

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2. He began a light throwing program June 12. He hopes to return by early July.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 12 and was making progress, but it was uncertain when he would be able to begin a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Jason Rogers

OF Shane Peterson