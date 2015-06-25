Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Four months after he raised eyebrows by signing a two-year contract to return to the Milwaukee Brewers, right-hander Francisco Rodriguez is quietly emerging as the team’s leading All-Star candidate as well as its most valuable asset as the non-waiver trade deadline approaches.

Rodriguez worked around a two-out double Wednesday to record his second save in as many nights and 15th in 15 chances this season as the Brewers beat the New York Mets 4-1.

“He has been great, he really has,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “You see some guys with 20 saves already, but he’s been lights out every time we’ve given him the ball. This is his fifth year here, and I don’t remember him being any better than this. Just think how he has pitched. His execution and his innings have been impressive. They’ve been dominant.”

Rodriguez is 0-2 with a 1.00 ERA this season, fine numbers by any standard, but his impact on the team’s fortunes has been minimal because of Milwaukee’s abhorrent play this season.

The Brewers are 19 games below .500 and seemingly have been out of contention since Opening Day, when they were trounced 10-0 by the Colorado Rockies. With the team rarely in position for saves, Rodriguez has been used sparingly: 27 appearances, 27 innings on the season.

The reduced workload is forcing Rodriguez to find different ways to stay sharp. He is throwing extra bullpen sessions and doing additional side work to keep his arm strong.

“We are almost to July, and I don’t feel like I‘m there yet as far as arm strength,” Rodriguez said. “I‘m the type of pitcher that the more that I pitch, the better I feel, so hopefully we can get on a streak and I can start pitching more often.”

While trade rumors pick up steam, Rodriguez more than likely will be the Brewers’ representative at the All-Star game next month in Cincinnati. However, Counsell is optimistic Rodriguez will have some competition for that spot.

“I hope somebody makes it difficult for Frankie to be the All-Star, because that means somebody is going to have a great couple of weeks,” Counsell said. “That would be great. Right now, it’s probably him, but I hope somebody has a great couple of weeks and makes it hard.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-46

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 7-5, 2.34 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann, 2-1, 3.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Jonathan Lucroy had two hits and scored Wednesday in Milwaukee’s 4-1 victory over the Mets. Since coming off the disabled list June 1, Lucroy is batting .282 (24-for-85). He has 10 multi-hit games this season.

--1B Adam Lind had two hits Wednesday, including an RBI double, and he is now batting .336 (41-for-122) this season at Miller Park. Lind, acquired during the offseason from the Blue Jays, has hit six of his 10 home runs and driven in 23 of his 36 runs at home this season.

--CF Carlos Gomez extended his hitting streak to four games with an RBI single Wednesday. Gomez, who missed nine of 12 games with a sore hip before returning to action Tuesday, has at least one hit in six of his past seven and 15 of his past 17 games. He is batting .327 (17-for-52) in 13 June contests.

--OF Gerardo Parra extended his hitting streak to six games with a leadoff double in the first inning. Parra has at least one hit in eight of his past nine games and has a .314 batting average (27-for-86) this month.

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez earned his second save in as many days and 15th of the season Wednesday, working around a two-out double in Milwaukee’s 4-1 victory over the Mets. Rodriguez has not allowed a run in 24 of his 27 appearances this season, including his past 10 in a row.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was able to execute my pitches better today than I have in my last couple of starts. (C Jonathan Lucroy) called a good game today. The defense was great, they made some pretty good plays that picked me up pretty big.” -- RHP Jimmy Nelson, who threw eight effective innings Wednesday in the Brewers’ 4-1 win over the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (sore right leg and hip) did not play June 15-16. He served as the designated hitter June 17, then sat out June 18-21. He returned to action June 22.

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2. He began a light throwing program June 12. He hopes to return by early July.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 12 and was making progress, but it was uncertain when he would be able to begin a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Jason Rogers

OF Shane Peterson