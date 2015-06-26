Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Another day, another step forward for Taylor Jungmann.

The Milwaukee Brewers’ rookie right-hander made his fourth career start Thursday and didn’t get a decision after working in and out of jams through five shutout innings in a 2-0 loss to the New York Mets.

Since being called up to Milwaukee June 9, Jungmann has gone 2-1 with a 3.50 ERA. In 23 innings of work, he’s stuck out 19 while walking six.

“It’s encouraging,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s gone out there every time and given us a chance to win. He’s gaining experience and he’s pitching well. He’s definitely given us a chance to win all four times he’s been out there.”

Jungmann, 25, was Milwaukee’s first-round pick (12th overall) in the 2011 MLB Draft. He spent four full seasons in the minor league system and was 2-3 with a 6.37 ERA at Triple-A Colorado Springs when the Brewers brought him up for his big league debut.

“I’ve always been a guy that’s battled through,” Jungmann said. “I like to be known as somebody that can battle through a tough outing. Just be competitive. I think I’ve shown that I like to compete. When I need a pitch, I‘m going to do my best to make that pitch.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-47

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Trevor May, 4-5, 4.03 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 3-9, 6.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taylor Jungmann threw five shutout innings but didn’t take a decision in his fourth career start. Since being called up to Milwaukee from Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 9, the Brewers’ first-round pick in the 2011 draft is 2-1 with a 3.50 ERA. In two career starts at Miller Park, he’s allowed just two earned runs in 10 innings of work.

--INF Hernan Perez doubled in the fourth off Mets’ right-hander Jacob deGrom, snapping deGrom’s no-hit bid and extending his own hitting streak to six games, matching a career high. Perez is batting .429 (9-for-21) during the streak with five doubles and two RBIs and is batting .308 since being claimed off waivers by the Brewers on June 2. He was 2-for-33 in 22 games for the Tigers before being designated for assignment.

--LHP Will Smith allowed an inherited runner to score but worked out of a bases loaded jam Thursday and has now made 14 consecutive appearances without an earned run. He’s struck out 18 with just three walks during that stretch, which spans 14 1/3 innings.

--C Jonathan Lucroy threw out two Mets runners trying to steal Thursday. He has stymied 11 of 21 stolen base attempts this season, including six of his last 12.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had to work hard, especially the first four innings. We got some outs on the bases, got an out at the plate and a couple of caught stealings, but he made good pitches when he had to.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, on RHP Taylor Jungmann, who earned a no-decision in a loss to the Mets on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2. He began a light throwing program June 12. He hopes to return by early July.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 12 and was making progress, but it was uncertain when he would be able to begin a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Jason Rogers

OF Shane Peterson