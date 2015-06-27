Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers certainly miss Khris Davis’ power, but in the meantime, they’re getting plenty of good things from Gerardo Parra.

Davis, the team’s opening day starter in left, has been sidelined since May 31 when he tore his right meniscus. The injury opened the door for Parra, a Gold Glove winner relegated to utility-outfielder duty when he was acquired last season from Arizona, to play every day.

And he’s certainly taken advantage of the opportunity. He collected two hits Friday -- including a leadoff home run in the first inning -- and is now batting .300 (27-for-90) during the month of June.

“He’s done a great job,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s played very well. Good offensively and batting leadoff ... great defense. He’s done a fantastic job.”

Davis’ rehab from the injury and surgery has gone well and according to schedule. He began taking batting practice this week and ran the bases Friday. Counsell said he thinks he could be ready for a rehab assignment sometime in “the next calendar week.”

That could mean Parra moves back to the bench, but with the trading deadline a little more than a month away, Parra’s left-handed bat and defensive ability could make him an attractive target for a contender.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-47

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 4-6, 3.35 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 4-9, 5.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Lohse earned a victory for the first time since May 15, going six innings in a 10-4 victory over the Twins Friday. The victory was Lohse’s first ever against Minnesota, where he spent the first 5 1/2 seasons of his career. He’s now beaten every active MLB team, one of just 14 players in baseball history to do so.

--1B Adam Lind had two hits Friday to extend his hitting streak to six games. Lind has benefitted from hitting at Miller Park, where he now has a .341 average (44-for-129) with six home runs and 23 RBIs. In 22 games this month, Lind is batting .321. His fourth-inning single marked the 1,000th hit of his career.

--OF Gerardo Parra hit his fifth home run of the season in the first inning, a leadoff shot off right-hander Trevor May. Parra has hit six leadoff home runs in his career. He finished the day 2-for-5 to improve to .368 lifetime against the Twins.

--OF Khris Davis continues to show progress as he works his way back from a knee injury. Davis took batting practice and ran the bases Friday afternoon and could start a minor league rehab assignment in the “next calendar week,” according to manager Craig Counsell.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was able to just go out and pitch. They made him work hard the first couple of innings but he got us through six. He did his job.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, on RHP Kyle Lohse, who settled down from his rocky first inning and made it through six, allowing four runs in a win over Minnesota.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2. He began a light throwing program June 12. He took batting practice and ran the bases June 26. Manager Craig Counsell said he could start a rehab assignment in the next week.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 12 and was making progress, but it was uncertain when he would be able to begin a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Jason Rogers

OF Shane Peterson