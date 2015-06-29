Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- With the way things have been going this season for the Milwaukee Brewers, it stands to reason that closer Francisco Rodriguez will be the team’s lone All-Star representative next month in Cincinnati.

But Bruce Bochy might want to give very serious consideration to another Milwaukee reliever, left-hander Will Smith.

In his second full major league season, Smith has been nearly impossible to hit this season. He entered play Sunday with a 3-0 record, a 0.93 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 27 innings of work.

He threw another scoreless inning Sunday, earning his fourth victory of the season in the process, and has gone 15 appearances without allowing an earned run.

“Will’s been great all year,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Will’s one of the elite relief pitchers in this game. That’s my opinion. He was that before, he’s been that after the suspension.”

Counsell was referring to the six games Smith had to miss after he was caught with a foreign substance on his arm during a May 21 game at Atlanta.

Since coming back from the suspension, Smith had gone 2-0 and not allowed a run in eight appearances heading into the game Sunday, when he made it 3-0 and nine consecutive scoreless innings.

Tied for the league lead with 78 appearances last season, Smith has pitched in 34 contests for Milwaukee in 2015.

”I got run out there a lot last year but I didn’t mind that,“ Smith said. ”I went through that stretch where I wasn’t getting the job done and it didn’t have anything to do with me being tired; I just wasn’t very good.

“This year I‘m trying to stay a little more mentally locked in and focused to not let that happen again, because that wasn’t a fun time last year getting my brains beat in for a month and a half.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-48

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 4-8, 4.34 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, 1-5, 5.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Will Smith worked around a two-out walk to post a scoreless eighth inning Sunday and went on to earn his fourth victory of the season. Smith has not allowed a run since May 23, a span of 15 appearances and 15 1/3 innings of work. He’s struck out 20 while allowing only four walks during that stretch.

--RF Ryan Braun hit his team-leading 15th home run of the season Sunday, a two-run shot off Casey Fien that broke a 1-1 tie. Braun has hits in six of his last seven games and has driven in at least one run in four of his last five and three in a row.

--C Jonathan Lucroy stopped another stolen-base attempt Sunday. He’s caught 14 of 23 runners attempting to steal on him this season, including nine of the last 18.

--RHP Mike Fiers recorded his sixth quality start of the season Sunday, going seven innings while holding the Twins to a run on four hits with four strikeouts. He’s held opponents to two or fewer earned runs in 11 of his 16 start starts this season.

--OF Gerardo Parra had a pinch-hit, RBI single in the seventh, tying the game at 1-1. He’s now hitting .538 (7-for-13 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs as a pinch-hitter this season.

--RHP Wily Peralta (strained oblique) has yet to throw off a mound, manager Craig Counsell said Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It doesn’t matter how you win it, it just matters that you win. Obviously, we haven’t won many games at all, especially at home, so it’s nice to get back on the winning side of things.” -- RF Ryan Braun, who hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning Sunday to fuel a victory over Minnesota.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 12 and was making progress, but it was uncertain when he would be able to begin a rehab assignment. He hadn’t thrown off a mound as of June 28.

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2. He began a light throwing program June 12. He took batting practice and ran the bases June 26. Manager Craig Counsell said he could start a rehab assignment in the next week.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Jason Rogers

OF Shane Peterson