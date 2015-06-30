Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Two centerpieces of the Milwaukee Brewers have been missing this season.

But on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park, they were right in the thick of things.

Catcher Jonathan Lucroy went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and third baseman Aramis Ramirez delivered a timely go-ahead two-run double as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning to lead the Brewers past the Philadelphia Phillies 7-4 for their fifth win in the last seven games.

”I thought we had an opportunity to put up a big inning in the sixth there,“ Counsell said, ”so I took a shot with (Ramirez) and he delivered right away.

“Tonight was vintage Lucroy. He was outstanding.”

Both haven’t been themselves. The veteran Ramirez, who has hit .300-plus in seven big league seasons, is batting .217, while Lucroy, who hit .301 last season and .320 in 2012, is batting just .235.

Maybe Monday is a sign of better things to come.

“I‘m trying to get going every single day, working in the cage and stuff,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez’s big blow off the bench flipped a 4-3 deficit into a 5-4 lead and was one of a season-high-tying 16 hits by the Brewers. Lucroy then singled him home to make it 6-4 and Milwaukee never looked back.

Ramirez and Lucroy were smack dab in the middle of it.

”Any time you do that, it does feel good,“ Ramirez said. ”That’s what you’re here for, try to help the team win ballgames.

“I think we all swung the bat well, it’s a team effort.”

And he was a big part of it.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-48

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann, 2-1, 2.74 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 5-6, 3.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taylor Jungmann is scheduled to start Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The rookie will be making his fifth major league start and is coming off five scoreless innings in a no-decision against the New York Mets on June 25. The 25-year-old was the 12th overall pick in the 2011 draft.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson, Monday’s starter, settled in after allowing four runs over his first two innings to finish with five innings of four-run ball in the Brewers’ 7-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The fourth and the fifth, you started seeing the sinker and a lot of groundballs,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He got us through it. ... When he executes the fastball, he’s going to get groundballs. When it’s up against those left-handers, they got pretty good swings.” Nelson is 5-8 on the season with a 4.48 ERA.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session on Monday. “It went well,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Big day for him, for sure.” Peralta, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 25, will throw again on Thursday before Milwaukee formalizes its plan for the right-hander moving forward.

--OF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) will begin a rehab assignment on Wednesday at Class A Wisconsin. “We’re probably looking at five days,” manager Craig Counsell said of Davis’ return to the Brewers. “Not totally in pen but that’s what we’re targeting.” Davis went on the 15-day disabled list May 31 and underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2.

--3B Aramis Ramirez delivered a timely go-ahead two-run double as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning Monday to lead the Brewers past the Phillies for their fifth win in the last seven games. The veteran Ramirez, who has hit .300-plus in seven big league seasons, is batting .217.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The bullpen’s been good all year. That’s one of the strengths of this team. That’s not one of the reasons we are where we are. They’ve been pitching good all year long.” -- 3B Aramis Ramirez.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 12, but hadn’t thrown off a mound as of June 28.

He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session on June 29. Peralta will throw again on July 2.

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2. He began a light throwing program June 12. He took batting practice and ran the bases June 26. He will begin a rehab assignment on July 1 at Class A Wisconsin. “We’re probably looking at five days,” manager Craig Counsell said of Davis’ return to the Brewers.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Jason Rogers

OF Shane Peterson