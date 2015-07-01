Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Ever since he’s come to Milwaukee, all Hernan Perez has done is hit.

Through the first two months of the regular season, as a member of the Detroit Tigers, Perez was 2-for-33 (.061) at the plate, a good indication of why the Tigers designated him for assignment on June 2.

But the Brewers brought him in and let go the struggling Elian Herrera, who was batting just .212 (21-of-99) this season. And Perez has rewarded them by turning his season around.

The 24-year-old infielder picked up his second career triple on Tuesday night in Philadelphia, part of a 2-for-3 outing that raised his average to .367 (18-of-49) since joining the franchise.

“He’s been good, I think he’s made some nice adjustments at the plate and he’s earning playing time,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said after a 4-3 win over the Phillies. “It’s great to see, it’s something that’s just another option that we have another another guy that’s helping us win games.”

That Perez has offensive ability is not a complete surprise. Last year, in 133 games (547 at-bats) at the Triple-A level, he hit .287 with six home and runs and 53 RBIs for the Toledo Mud Hens, with 32 doubles and 21 stolen bases.

His output has been much-needed, especially considering regular starting second baseman Scooter Gennett has been struggling to a .210 average this year, with four home runs and nine RBIs in 119 at-bats. While expectations are still high that the 25-year-old Gennett could be the second baseman of the future in Milwaukee, in the present it’s hard to argue he’s helping his cause.

Despite a 30-48 record, Milwaukee actually went .500 in June, and the addition of Perez to the lineup on a consistent basis certainly helped; they went 10-10 in his starts on the month.

As long as he keeps it up, it’s going to be hard for Counsell to take him out of the lineup.

“That’s what you want, you want guys doing that for you,” he said. “He’s doing well, he’s earning playing time.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-48

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 4-9, 6.28 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 4-10, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Lohse (4-9, 6.28), Wednesday’s starter at Philadelphia, is coming off his first win in a nine-start span, a 10-4 win over Minnesota in a game in which he went six innings, giving up four runs -- all earned -- on six hits. This will be his 16th career game against the Phillies, whom he played for in 2007; he’s 5-5 with a 3.23 ERA in his previous 15 appearances, all starts.

--RHP Taylor Jungmann picked up a no-decision in his fifth career start, getting bailed out of a loss when the Brewers scored two in the eighth to rally for a 4-3 win over Philadelphia. The 12th overall pick in 2011, Jungmann gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits in six innings, including a solo home run in the sixth inning that put his team behind.

--RF Ryan Braun continued his stellar hitting against Philadelphia, going 4-of-5 in the Brewers’ win on Tuesday night, scoring two runs. In his last 29 games against the Phillies since Sept. 5, 2010, he’s hitting .461 (53-of-115) with a .496 OBP and .817 SLG percent. “He struggled a little bit the last road trip, but it’s only a matter of time with him where he gets it going,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

--2B Hernan Perez picked up his second career triple on Tuesday night against the Phillies. The 24-year-old infielder went 2-for-3, raising his average to .367 (18-of-49) since joining the franchise. “He’s been good, I think he’s made some nice adjustments at the plate and he’s earning playing time,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

--RP Francisco Rodriguez pitched a scoreless ninth against Philadelphia on Tuesday to pick up the save, his 17th of the season. That’s the 22nd consecutive successful save attempt for Rodriguez dating back to Sept. 10, 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a win you feel like you snatched from them a little bit. It’s one of those games...you feel good about winning, for sure.” -- Manager Craig Counsell, after the Brewers came from behind on a rainy night to defeat the Phillies.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 12. He threw a bullpen session June 29, and he will throw again July 2.

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2. He began a light throwing program June 12. He took batting practice and ran the bases June 26. He will begin a rehab assignment on July 1 at Class A Wisconsin, and he could rejoin the Brewers in early July.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Jason Rogers

OF Shane Peterson