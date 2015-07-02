Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The calendar has turned to July, which means trading season is underway.

And for the Milwaukee Brewers, it could be a busy month as the July 31 trade deadline nears. Despite a season-high four-game winning streak thanks to a 9-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night, the Brewers are 32-48 and muddled in last place of the National League Central.

They will be sellers and their veterans understand it.

”It seems like it’s (been) trade season since May,“ third baseman Aramis Ramirez joked. ”Everybody’s names have been out there, but I’ve been around, I know how things work. Whatever happens is going to happen, I can’t control it.

“Just go out there and play the game. If I get traded, it’s part of the game.”

The 37-year-old Ramirez has struggled this season, but could be valuable to a contending team. He’s certainly helped his stock in Philadelphia, going 5-for-9 with seven RBIs in the first three games of a four-game series.

“Any time you do that, you’re helping the team and that’s what I‘m here for,” Ramirez said.

Milwaukee right-hander Kyle Lohse may have opened some eyes, as well, throwing 6 1/3 innings of four-run ball Wednesday night to improve to 5-9, while going 3-for-4 at the plate.

Lohse is 36 years old and has pitched in six postseasons.

Concerned about trade talk?

”We leave that for (media) to talk about or fans to talk about, but in here, you can’t do that,“ Lohse said. ”You start getting distracted and you’re not worried about doing the things you have to do to help us win.

“It is what it is. I‘m here right now. Whatever happens in the future, whether it’s going somewhere or doing something else, that’s not up to me. I‘m taking care of my job.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-48

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 4-10, 5.52 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Chad Billingsley, 0-2, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Garza is scheduled to start Thursday night against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Garza has struggled of late, going 0-3 in his last three starts with an 8.50 ERA, becoming the second-quickest pitcher to 10 losses. However, he’s fared well against the Phillies in his career, as he’s 2-2 with a 1.86 ERA in seven starts.

--RHP Kyle Lohse, Wednesday’s starter, did enough with a healthy lead, throwing 6 1/3 innings of four-run ball in the Brewers’ 9-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. He minimized damage, working around nine hits and two walks, while going 3-for-4 at the plate. “I scored twice and it’s always fun to help out and feel like a ballplayer,” Lohse said, “and I felt like I threw the ball pretty well.” He improved to 5-9 with a 6.24 ERA.

--OF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) began a rehab assignment on Wednesday at Low Class A Wisconsin and went 0-for-3 with a walk as the designated hitter. “We’re probably looking at five days,” manager Craig Counsell said June 29 of Davis’ return to the Brewers. “Not totally in pen but that’s what we’re targeting.” Davis went on the 15-day disabled list May 31 and underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2.

--SS Hernan Perez made his first start at shortstop for the Brewers in Wednesday night’s 9-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. He went 0-for-5 but is scorching at the plate. “I was trying to pick a day on the road trip for Jean (Segura) to have a day off,” manager Craig Counsell said pregame. “And it’s also an option to see Hernan. He’s swinging the bat so well, you want to keep him in the lineup, so it worked out well. He’s earning playing time the way he’s playing.” Perez is hitting .425 (17-for-40) over his last 15 games.

--2B Scooter Gennett went 3-for-5 with a triple, double, three RBIs and two runs scored in the Brewers’ 9-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night. “When a guy like Scooter gets going, it’s what makes your lineup deep and tough to get through those nine hitters,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He was at the top of the lineup (Wednesday) and it’s just another guy who can do damage and add to the attack.” Gennett boosted his average to .224.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a good offensive night, again. Guys did a good job.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, after a win vs. Philadelphia on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 12. He threw a bullpen session June 29, and he will throw again July 2.

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2. He began a light throwing program June 12. He took batting practice and ran the bases June 26. He began a rehab assignment on July 1 at Class A Wisconsin.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Jason Rogers

OF Shane Peterson