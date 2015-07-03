Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The strongest unit for the Milwaukee Brewers this season is the bullpen.

Even after Jonathan Broxton and Will Smith nearly cost the team a win Thursday by allowing the Philadelphia Phillies to erase a three-run gap in the seventh inning of what became an 8-7, 11-inning win for the National League Central cellar-dwellers, the Brewers’ bullpen is 14-7 with a 3.34 ERA that ranks 11th best in the majors.

Manager Craig Counsell can be forgiven for not being too upset with a slip-up every now and again.

“I’ve been in here two months, and every night I say the bullpen’s been great,” said Counsell, who took over in May for the fired Ron Roenicke. “They’re going to give up runs, that’s OK. We fought back, and that’s what a team win is.”

If there is one worrisome spot in the Brewers’ bullpen, it is Broxton. The former Los Angeles Dodgers closer put together a 4-3 season with a 2.30 ERA last year split between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee, but he is having by far his worst season in 2015.

After giving up two runs in one-third of an inning Thursday night, Broxton saw his ERA ballooned to 7.20, easily the worst of any of the Brewers’ regular relievers.

It doesn’t sound as if Counsell will stop putting the 31-year-old right-hander into games anytime soon, however.

“We’re still trying to get him going, and we still need to get him going. He’s still important,” Counsell said. “With him going, that’s when the bullpen really looks tough to me. He’s still going to pitch, and he’s still going to pitch innings that are important and innings that we need him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-48

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 3-7, 4.14 ERA) at Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen, 3-2, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Fiers (3-7, 4.14 ERA) gets the nod Friday to open up a series with Cincinnati coming off his best start of the season: seven innings of one-run ball against Minnesota in a no-decision during a 5-3 Brewers win. Fiers has given up no more than three earned runs in nine of his past 10 starts, a stretch in which he is 2-3 with a 3.45 ERA.

--RHP Matt Garza got a no-decision Thursday after his bullpen blew a three-run lead in the seventh inning against the Phillies in a game Milwaukee won 8-7 in 11 innings. Garza, who was looking for his first win since June 6, pitched six innings, giving up four runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts and a walk.

--C Jonathan Lucroy went 3-for-6 in the Brewers’ win over Philadelphia on Thursday night, pacing a Milwaukee offense that picked up 16 hits one night after going for a season-high 18. Lucroy scored two runs and raised his average to .245, the highest it has been all season. He is batting .309 (22-for-71) since June 12, a span of 18 games.

--1B Adam Lind went 2-for-6 on Thursday night with two RBIs, and he hit the game-winning single in the top of the 11th inning of an 8-7 victory over Philadelphia. He is hitting .295, the highest his average has been since it was the same number on May 19. His average was as low as .261 a few weeks after that but has been over .270 ever since.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was just one inning where it got away from him. He came back and had a really good sixth inning, but he had worked hard to get through that six innings, even though he didn’t throw a ton of pitches.” -- Manager Craig Counsell, on RHP Matt Garza, who got a no-decision Thursday as the Brewers beat the Phillies 8-7 in 11 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 29 and July 2.

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2. He began a light throwing program June 12. He took batting practice and ran the bases June 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Wisconsin on July 1.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF/INF Jason Rogers

OF Shane Peterson