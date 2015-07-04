Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Coming off a taxing four-game series in Philadelphia that included Thursday’s 11-inning win, the Milwaukee Brewers’ bullpen is sapped.

So prior to Friday’s series opener in Cincinnati, the Brewers recalled a couple fresh arms from Triple-A Colorado Springs in right-handers Tyler Cravy and David Goforth. This the second stint with Milwaukee for both this season, and they have the ability to throw multiple innings if needed.

Cravy did just that on Friday, tossing two scoreless innings in the Brewers’ 12-1 victory over the Reds. He allowed one run and three hits with a walk.

“We’ve gotten a lot of innings from the bullpen the past few days,” said manager Craig Counsell. “We just needed to protect ourselves in case anything comes up. It was important to have a couple guys who were rested.”

Cravy went 7-5 with a 3.79 ERA in 14 starts for the Sky Sox. Goforth posted a 2.84 ERA in 25 starts in Colorado Springs, including an outing on Thursday in which he fanned three in an inning of work.

“We just took the best guys, who was throwing the best,” said Counsell, when asked if there were any relievers available in the minors.

Milwaukee (33-48) entered Friday’s game with a five-game winning streak, its longest since winning five straight August 14-19 last season.

In other Brewers’ moves Friday, utility man Jason Rogers and right-hander Corey Knebel were optioned to Triple-A.

Rogers is batting .236 in 51 games this season with two homers and seven RBIs.

Counsell added that the club is trying to protect Knebel, who has pitched a combined 36 2/3 innings this season between Milwaukee and the minors. Last year, he tossed a combined 54 frames.

“He pitched two days in a row and he was (warming up Thursday) ready to go in,” Counsell said. “This is his first season of going after it. He’s exceeded our expectations health-wise.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-48

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 5-8, 4.48 ERA) at Reds (RHP Josh Smith, 0-1, 5.63 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyler Cravy was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday after going 7-5 with a 3.79 ERA in 14 starts with 66 strikeouts and 26 walks in 70 innings. It’s Cravy’s second stint this season with the Brewers. In his most recent start, Cravy allowed just three hits in 7 2/3 innings. He pitched two scoreless innings in the Brewers’ 12-1 win at Cincinnati on Friday night. “We just took the best guys, who were throwing the best,” said manager Craig Counsell. “We needed to protect ourselves.”

--RHP David Goforth was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday after posting a 2.48 ERA in 25 games. It’s his second stint this season with Milwaukee. He’ll help solidify an overworked Brewers bullpen. “We just took the best guys, who were throwing the best,” said manager Craig Counsell. “We needed to protect ourselves.”

--INF/OF Jason Rogers was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday after hitting .236 in 51 games with two homers, three doubles, and seven RBIs. He was mired in an 0-for-10 skid before being sent to the minors.

--RHP Corey Knebel was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday, mostly to protect his innings and replace him with a fresh arm in an overworked Brewers bullpen. “He pitched two days in a row and he was (warming up Thursday) ready to go in,” manager Craig Counsell said. “This is his first season of going after it. He’s exceeded our expectations health-wise.”

--CF Carlos Gomez hit his first career grand slam off Cincinnati right-hander Carlos Contreras. It was Gomez’s sixth homer this season. “The at-bat before that I hit a good line drive through the middle so I wanted to follow that approach,” said Gomez, who drove in five runs. “He threw me a changeup. I didn’t hit it that good but it went out.”

--RHP Mike Fiers was in control throughout Friday night’s outing in Cincinnati, allowing just three hits in seven innings. He walked two and fanned two over 113 pitches to earn his first career victory at Great American Ball Park in five appearances. “My changeup was really good today,” Fiers said. “My changeups were big because later in the game they started zoning in on the fastball and trying to jump me.”

--C Jonathan Lucroy hasn’t homered since June 5, but he believes the power will come when his swing is right. On Friday night, Lucroy showed signs of doing just that, going 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and three runs. His most impressive plate appearance was a 10-pitch at-bat that resulted in a walk in the seventh.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everybody knows this is a dangerous lineup. When you combine speed and power and really good hitting, we’re going to make a lot of runs. All 30 teams know that. The whole year we haven’t put it together like we have now. We expect that.” -- CF Carlos Gomez, after the Brewers’ 12-1 victory over Cincinnati

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 29 and July 2.

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2. He began a light throwing program June 12. He took batting practice and ran the bases June 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Wisconsin on July 1.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP David Goforth

RHP Tyler Cravy

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Shane Peterson