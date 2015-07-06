Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Milwaukee Brewers have had their share of injuries this season, so when center fielder Carlos Gomez left Saturday’s game after being hit on the wrist by a pitch from Cincinnati Reds right-hander Josh Smith, the worst was feared.

“It’s a bad spot to get hit,” said manager Craig Counsell. “We’re very fortunate.”

Gomez had his wrist heavily bandaged following Saturday’s game. X-rays were negative but Gomez still was unable to grip a bat Sunday so he was out of action for the finale of a three-game series in Cincinnati, a 6-1 victory to complete the sweep.

“He’s sore,” said Counsell. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. He got hit good. I don’t think he’s going to miss much time.”

That’s good news for Milwaukee, which has won seven straight games behind a suddenly resurgent offense. Gomez tied a career-high with five RBIs in Friday night’s win including a grand slam.

Gomez, who’s batting .269 with six homers and 31 RBIs in 56 games, missed two weeks earlier this season with a strained right hamstring. Fortunately for the Brewers, that’s no longer an issue.

“He’s been running around great,” said Counsell. “He’s had a tough season, he gets healthy, some here some there. He hasn’t been able to dodge random injuries.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-48

STREAK: Won eight

NEXT: Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 2-1, 2.60 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 5-9, 6.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Aramis Ramirez, who is 37 years old and in his 16th big-league season, needs days off time to time. But, manager Craig Counsell is keeping his bat in the lineup. “He’s locked in swinging the bat,” Counsell said. “We still have to give Aramis days off. That’s important. He wants to be in there, I want him in there, so he’s in there.” Ramirez extended his hitting streak to eight on Sunday. He hit .500 during the three-game series in Cincinnati with a homer and three RBIs.

--CF Carlos Gomez was out of the lineup Sunday after suffering a left wrist contusion when he was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning on Saturday. Gomez had his wrist heavily bandaged following the game, but X-rays were negative. “He’s sore,” said Counsell. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. He got hit good. I don’t think he’s going to miss much time.” Gomez is batting .269 with six homers and 31 RBIs.

--RHP Taylor Jungmann retired the first 12 batters he faced on Sunday and finished with one run and four hits allowed in eight innings in a 6-1 win at Cincinnati. Manager Craig Counsell credited his changeup. “His off-speed stuff slowed their hitters down,” Counsell said. “His curve-ball was swing and miss. His changeup was the difference. He was a 3-pitch guy today.”

--1B Adam Lind tied a franchise record with nine consecutive games with an RBI, tying George Scott, Cecil Cooper and Carlos Lee. He extended the streak by going 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs on Sunday. “It’s a nice stretch,” said manager Craig Counsell. “We’re getting guys on base for him.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He has a confidence about him that he belongs here. He felt like a big-leaguer from the day he walked in.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, on RHP Taylor Jungmann, who retired the first 12 batters he faced Sunday and finished with one run and four hits allowed in eight innings in a 6-1 win at Cincinnati.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

-- CF Carlos Gomez (left wrist contusion) was out of the lineup July 5 after being hit by a pitch July 4. Gomez had his wrist heavily bandaged following the game, but X-rays were negative.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 29 and July 2 and July 4. He will face hitters on July 7. A minor league rehab stint will follow.

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2. He began a light throwing program June 12. He took batting practice and ran the bases June 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Wisconsin on July 1.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP David Goforth

RHP Tyler Cravy

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Shane Peterson