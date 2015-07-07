Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Matt Garza was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with tendonitis in his right shoulder, but it couldn’t have come at a better time for Garza, who will only miss one start thanks to the upcoming All-Star break and a pair of scheduled off days.

“I only miss one (start), then we have the All-Star break and then I believe I’ll be at the back end of the rotation after that. We’re still going to get my normal work in; it’s more of a controlled work now. It stinks, but I fought as long as I could, and they thought it was time to stop fighting for a minute and recover.”

Garza was slated to start Tuesday against the Braves, but thanks to a scheduled off-day Thursday, then the four-day All-Star break beginning Monday, his next start would have come at the earliest on July 17 -- the first game after the break. But Counsell will likely adjust the rotation slightly and with another off-day following a three-game set against Pittsburgh, Garza will likely slot into the back of the rotation.

“We’re thinking miss one start, but get almost 20 days off,” Counsell said Monday before the Brewers played host to Atlanta at Miller Park. “He’s going to be in a controlled program where he can kind of regain some strength and be ready to go after the All-Star break.”

Starting in Garza’s place Tuesday will be right-hander Tyler Cravy, who dominated the St. Louis Cardinals in a spot start June 2 at Busch Stadium, where he held the Cardinals to a run on four hits while striking out six over seven innings in an 1-0 Brewers’ loss.

He was sent back down after the game as the team was still recovering from a 17-inning affair against Arizona, but was impressive during his time with Triple-A Colorado Springs and earned a return to the big leagues over the weekend.

RECORD: 36-49

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Manny Banuelos, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Tyler Cravy, 0-1, 2.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Garza was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with tendonitis in his right shoulder. Garza has struggled this season, the second under a four-year, $50 million deal signed in January 2014. He’s 4-10 with a 5.55 ERA through 17 starts and winless in his last five starts while posting a 7.88 ERA in his last four.

--RHP Corey Knebel was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs Monday, replacing starter Matt Garza, who went on the 15-day disabled list. Knebel had been sent down July 3, and has a 2.95 ERA in 21 1/3 innings with the Brewers this season.

--RHP Tyler Cravy will make his second career start Tuesday, in place of RHP Matt Garza, who was placed on the disabled list Monday. Cravy has made one start this season, allowing a run on four hits while striking out six over seven innings against the Cardinals June 2 in his major league debut.

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez is headed to the All-Star Game for the second consecutive season and the sixth time in his career. He was added to the National League roster Monday after going 0-2 with a 1.45 ERA in 31 appearances this season. Rodriguez has converted all 18 of his save opportunities in 2015 -- 23 in a row dating back to last season -- and has not allowed a run in 27 of his 31 appearances this season.

--OF Khris Davis (knee surgery) went 0-for-2 with a walk July 6 in a rehab approach with Class A Wisconsin. He’s expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list and rejoin the Brewers July 7, manager Craig Counsell said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was tough. They had some different approaches against me than guys have had in the past. They kept fouling off pitches that I put where I wanted. They pushed me into deep counts, and I’d make a mistake or leave one up just enough to hit. It’s a battle when you’re trying to keep them off the board after that.” -- RHP Kyle Lohse, after a 5-3 loss to the Braves that ended the Brewers’ eight-game winning streak.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Garza (right shoulder tendonitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He’s only expected to miss one start and will return after the All-Star break, manager Craig Counsell said.

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2. He began a light throwing program June 12. He took batting practice and ran the bases June 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Wisconsin on July 1 and played July 6. He’s expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list and rejoin the Brewers July 7, manager Craig Counsell said.

--CF Carlos Gomez (left wrist contusion) left the July 4 game, and he didn’t play July 5. Gomez had his wrist heavily bandaged, but X-rays were negative.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 29 and July 2 and July 4. He will face hitters on July 7. A minor league rehab stint will follow.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Corey Knebel

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP David Goforth

RHP Tyler Cravy

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Shane Peterson