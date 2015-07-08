Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Khris Davis returned to the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday after missing a month because of a knee injury, but while he was in the starting lineup against Atlanta, manager Craig Counsell said Gerardo Parra will remain the starter in left field for the time being.

Parra heads the Brewers’ regulars with a .309 average this season. He’s been especially hot over the last few weeks, batting .333 (47-for-141) with six home runs, nine doubles and 12 RBIs since Davis went down on May 30.

”He’s kind of taken over that leadoff spot,“ Counsell said. ”We took (Carlos Gomez) out of that leadoff spot and put him in the middle of the lineup. Gerardo, since he’s been in that spot -- he’s been good for a long time -- he’s been especially good. He’s been exceptional.

“He’s done it all. He’s had good at-bats, tough at-bats. He’s been a big factor for us, and he’s having a great season. I‘m happy for him.”

With a left-hander starting Tuesday for Atlanta, Counsell decided to give right-handed-hitting Davis the start Tuesday, in part to keep him fresh after playing five straight rehab games.

“Gerardo’s going to probably get the bulk of the playing time,” Counsell said. “Quite honestly, it didn’t make me feel good to take Gerardo out of the lineup. It didn‘t. But I like the fact Khris has been playing -- he’s been playing five days in a row, and he’s coming off his rehab and we can put him right in the lineup and get him some at-bats here against a left-handed pitcher.”

Davis went 1-for-3 with a walk Tuesday in the Brewers’ 4-3 loss to Atlanta.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-50

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 6-4, 4.60 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 4-7, 3.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Khris Davis was back in the Brewers’ lineup for the first time since suffering a knee injury May 30. He went 1-for-3 with a walk against the Braves, but will likely serve more of a reserve role in favor of Gerardo Parra, manager Craig Counsell said.

--RHP David Goforth was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs to make room for Khris Davis on the roster. Goforth did not allow any runs in his four appearances with the Brewers this season covering 2 1/3 innings.

--RHP Tyler Cravy was effective in his second major league start, but dropped to 0-2 on the season after allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three over six innings of work Tuesday. Cravy got the start in place of Matt Garza, who went on the 15-day disabled list Monday. With an off-day scheduled for Thursday, Cravy’s next turn wouldn’t come until after the All-Star break, leaving him uncertain whether or not he will remain with the Brewers once the second half starts.

--1B Adam Lind went 2-for-3 with a home run Tuesday. Lind has safely reached base in 18 straight games and is batting .371 (23-for-62) with 12 runs, four doubles, six home runs, 19 RBIs and 12 walks since June 18. He’s now hitting .343 (49-for-143) at Miller Park this season.

--C Jonathan Lucroy returned to the Brewers’ lineup Tuesday after getting a day off Monday against Atlanta. Lucroy hit his second home run of the year in the top of the first inning; it was his first home run since June 5 at Minnesota.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tyler was good. He kept us in the game. He had some quick innings going and two outs, they put together some rallies. He did a nice job.” - Manager Craig Counsell on Tyler Cravy, who pitched well in his second major-league start Tuesday but was still the loser.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (left wrist contusion) left the July 4 game, and he didn’t play July 5. He was back in the lineup July 6.

--RHP Matt Garza (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 3. He is expected to miss only one start before returning after the All-Star break, manager Craig Counsell said.

--LF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 31. He underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2. He began a light throwing program June 12. He took batting practice and ran the bases June 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Wisconsin on July 1. He was activated July 7 and played that day.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 29, July 2 and July 4. He threw to batters prior to the Brewers’ July 7 game, but does not yet have a schedule to begin a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Tyler Cravy

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Shane Peterson

OF Khris Davis