Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced the team’s pitching plans coming out of the All-Star break and it includes Matt Garza’s return.

Garza was placed on the disabled list Monday, retroactive to his most recent start on July 2, due to tendinitis in his pitching shoulder. At the time, Garza downplayed the problem, though he admitted it had been bothering him for awhile.

The DL move allows Garza to rest through the All-Star break and miss just one start. Counsell said Garza will return to the rotation and start the opener of the Brewers’ interleague series against the Cleveland Indians on July 21.

Counsell said the tentative plan is to have Mike Fiers start the first game after the All-Star break against the Pittsburgh Pirates followed by Jimmy Nelson and Taylor Jungmann before Garza rejoins the rotation.

“We’re just going to keep it straight, as it’s been going,” Counsell said of the rotation. “I think it looks good that it should be able to line up like that.”

Garza has struggled this season, going 4-10 with a 5.55 ERA in 17 games (16 starts). Nonetheless, the 31-year-old veteran could be a trade candidate if he is able to establish himself with a couple healthy starts after the break. Working against the Brewers as much as Garza’s ERA, however, is his contract. He is signed through 2017 at a salary of $12.5 million per year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-51

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann, 3-1, 2.43 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Brandon Beachy, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jimmy Nelson (6-9) suffered a tough loss, allowing three runs (none earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks in seven innings. “That’s as good as he’s pitched this year, for sure,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “I thought he was excellent. He was in total control. He did a real nice job. It’s a shame.” Nelson no-hit the Dodgers until the sixth, when Pederson and 2B Howie Kendrick reached on base hits with one out in the sixth inning. However, the Dodgers were unable to score as Nelson retired 1B Adrian Gonzalez with a fly out to left to end the inning. However, the Dodgers scored an inning later. An error by 3B Hernan Perez, who replaced Aramis Ramirez for defensive purposes before the start of the inning, allowed LF Alex Guerrero to reach with two outs. After a single and stolen base by SS Jimmy Rollins, Ethier delivered a two-run single to knot the score.

--SS Jean Segura went 3-for-4 with a run. Segura has hit safely in seven of his last eight games. He is batting .469 with three RBIs and five runs since July 2.

--INF Hernan Perez, who replaced Aramis Ramirez at 3B for defensive purposes before the start of the seventh inning, committed an error that allowed LF Alex Guerrero to reach with two outs and eventually led to a Dodgers victory. After a single and stolen base by SS Jimmy Rollins, Dodgers PH Andre Ethier delivered a two-run single to knot the score. CF Joc Pederson’s RBI double scored Ethier to cap the scoring. “The error was big,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “We’re out of the inning (without) the error.”

--INF Scooter Gennett went 2-for-3 with a run. Gennett and SS Jean Segura, the Brewers’ No. 7 and No. 8 hitters, produced five of the club’s seven hits against the Dodgers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s as good as he’s pitched this year, for sure. I thought he was excellent. He was in total control. He did a real nice job. It’s a shame.” -- Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell, of RHP Jimmy Nelson, who suffered a tough loss, allowing three runs (none earned) Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Garza (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 3. He played light catch July 8 and will do so again during the All-Star break, manager Craig Counsell said.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 29, July 2 and July 4. He threw to batters July 7, but he did not have a schedule for the start of a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Tyler Cravy

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Shane Peterson

OF Khris Davis