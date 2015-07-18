Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The playoffs are a pipe dream and it’s anybody’s guess who will still be in the clubhouse once the non-waiver trade deadline passes in two weeks, but Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell has high hopes for his team in the second half, especially his starting rotation, which was showing signs of turning a corner as the All-Star break approached.

“Their final starts were all pretty good, and I just think they’re in a good place,” Counsell said Friday before the Brewers hosted the Pirates at Miller Park. “I think they’re the key, really, to what happens in the second half and I think they’re all in good places to perform well.”

Right-hander Mike Fiers got things off to a good start, holding Pittsburgh to a run on three hits while striking out seven in Milwaukee’s 4-1 victory.

Right-hander Jimmy Nelson is next; he’s gone 3-1 with a 2.81 ERA in his last four starts and carried a no-hitter into the sixth last Friday at Los Angeles, where he was charged with three unearned runs over seven innings of work.

After that, rookie Taylor Jungmann will get one more chance to show he belongs in the majors. He’s 4-1 with a sparkling 2.15 ERA since joining the team June 7.

He went into the break on a high note, striking out seven while allowing just a run on three hits in a 7-1 victory over the Dodgers last Saturday -- recording the Brewers’ first complete game of the season in the process -- earning respect from his teammates.

“I think he’s gotten more comfortable,” said Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy. “He’s gotten more experience and comfort and is just trusting his stuff. ... He’s ace material, for sure. The way he’s thrown, if he can keep getting better, there’s no reason why he can’t be a dominant force on our staff for a while in my opinion.”

Jungmann, though, could find himself the odd man out when right-handers Wily Peralta and Matt Garza return from the disabled list later this month.

Peralta will make one more rehab assignment next week with Double-A Biloxi, and Garza, sidelined on July 7 with shoulder fatigue, is scheduled to start Tuesday against Cleveland.

“He’s felt good,” Counsell said. “I think he feels stronger. His physical issues have gone away for the most part, so I think we’re good.”

Brewers starters were 13th in the NL during the first half, posting a combined 4.49 ERA and 14th with 23 victories while losing 49.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-52

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 5-6, 2.98 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 6-9, 4.21 ERA)

--RHP Mike Fiers struck out seven over seven innings to win his second consecutive decision. Over his last five starts, Fiers is 2-0 with a 2.18 ERA and has 24 strikeouts to 12 walks in 33 innings of work during that stretch.

--OF Gerardo Parra had two doubles and drove in a pair of runs Friday in the Brewers’ 4-1 victory over the Pirates. During the month of July, Parra is batting .422 (19-for-45) with 12 runs, five doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs.

--OF Shane Peterson drove in a run Friday with a pinch-hit single in the seventh inning. Peterson is 4-for-10 as a pinch hitter this season and has a four-game hitting streak.

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez worked a scoreless ninth inning to record his 20th save in as many chances this season. He’s converted 25 opportunities in a row, dating back to last season, giving him the third-longest active streak in baseball. Rodriguez’s last blown save came on Aug. 27. 2014 at San Diego.

--RHP Wily Peralta (oblique) will make one more start at Double-A Biloxi before rejoining the Brewers at the very end of this month or in early August, manager Craig Counsell said on July 17.

--RHP Matt Garza (shoulder fatigue) will return to the Brewers’ rotation Tuesday, July 21, manager Craig Counsell said. Garza has been sidelined since July 6.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he was good the whole night. He made pitches all night. He really did. He was just good all night. We had one intentional walk, but that’s it. That’s a good sign for him.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, after RHP Mike Fiers struck out seven over seven innings to win his second consecutive decision Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Garza (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 3. He played light catch July 8. He is scheduled to be activated for a July 21 start.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 29, July 2 and July 4. He threw to batters July 7. He made a rehab start for Class A Wisconsin on July 11, and he will make one more start at Double-A Biloxi before rejoining the Brewers at the very end of this month or in early August, manager Craig Counsell said on July 17.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Tyler Cravy

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Shane Peterson

OF Khris Davis