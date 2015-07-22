Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- This is exactly what Milwaukee Brewers general manager Doug Melvin and manager Craig Counsell -- previously an assistant to Melvin -- had in mind when they began the 2015 season.

The Brewers won their fourth in a row and fifth in six tries Tuesday, knocking off the Cleveland Indians 8-1 behind a strong effort from right-hander Matt Garza, a lineup that produced offense from top-to-bottom and a crisp defense that turned a season-high four double plays.

The result left Milwaukee (42-52) within 10 games of .500 for the first time since May 19 and 37-35 since Counsell replaced Ron Roenicke as manager on May 4.

So with the Brewers playing their best baseball of the year -- and performing to the level the front office had in mind -- is it too early to start dreaming?

“We’re playing better, we’re more consistent,” catcher Jonathan Lucroy said. “It’s always possible, but a lot of things have to go right for us.”

The Brewers are 17 1/2 games behind the front-running St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central and nine games back of the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot, but with six teams separating them, it is still wishful thinking.

“In this game, today, it’s tough,” Lucroy said. “Not impossible, but tough.”

What the Brewers can accomplish, and in the very near future, is a move out of the NL Central basement. They are only a half-game behind the fourth-place Reds (41-50), who are expected to begin a fire sale in the very near future.

“I think we’re in a mood right now of, ‘Let’s play a good game tomorrow,'” Counsell said. “We’ve been doing good in that mode, and I think that’s the mode to stay in.”

Milwaukee, too, is in selling mode, and the sudden resurgence of some of its veteran talent could lead to some deals. Left fielder Gerardo Parra, who is batting .426 this month, might be headed elsewhere.

”I don’t worry about it,“ Counsell said. ”I plan on writing his name in the lineup tomorrow. He’s doing a great job. He’s going to be our leadoff hitter tomorrow.

“I‘m lost for words to say about him, but it’s fun watching him play right now. He’s just been exceptional, he really has.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-52

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 2-1, 0.89 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 5-10, 6.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Garza, reinstated from the 15-day disabled list to make his first start since July 2, threw six shutout innings against Cleveland and struck out four to earn his first victory since June 6. It was the second time this season Garza held an opponent scoreless and just the ninth time in 18 appearances that he allowed four earned runs or fewer. Garza was sidelined due to right shoulder tendinitis.

--CF Carlos Gomez matched a career high Tuesday by drawing three walks. He has eight free passes in his past four games, and he set a career high by walking at least once in four consecutive games. Gomez added an RBI single in the seventh; he leads the NL in July with 16 RBIs.

--SS Jean Segura extended his hitting streak to seven games with a three-hit effort Tuesday. Segura also hit his fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot in the second inning off Cleveland RHP Danny Salazar. The home run was Segura’s first since June 5, and it snapped his streak of 38 consecutive singles. Segura is batting .429 (24-for-56) in 14 July games.

--2B Scooter Gennett went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to five games. He is batting .367 (18-for-49) in July with nine runs, four doubles, a triple and nine RBIs. Since being brought back from Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 11, Gennett has a .317 average.

--RHP Tyler Cravy was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday. Cravy was 0-2 with a 3.60 ERA in three outings for Milwaukee, including a pair of starts. He started 14 games this season for Colorado Springs earlier this year, posting a 7-5 record and a 3.79 ERA.

--RHP Wily Peralta (left oblique strain) made his third minor league rehab start Wednesday, allowing one run in five innings for Double-A Biloxi. He will be re-evaluated before the Brewers decide whether to bring him back to Milwaukee or give him one more minor league appearance.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It has been awhile since I’ve pitched with that intensity. It was good for the first time out and I‘m glad that nothing hurt.” -- RHP Matt Garza, who returned from the disabled list Tuesday and pitched the Brewers to an 8-1 win over the Indians.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Garza (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 3. He played light catch July 8. He was activated July 21.

--RHP Wily Peralta (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 29, July 2 and July 4. He threw to batters July 7. He made a rehab start for Class A Wisconsin on July 11, and he started for Double-A Biloxi on July 16 and July 21. He will be evaluated to determine whether his next start will be for the Brewers.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Shane Peterson

OF Khris Davis