Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- With the non-waiver trade deadline looming, what might have been the Milwaukee Brewers’ biggest asset is looking less and less likely to be putting on a new uniform Aug. 1.

Kyle Lohse is in the final season of a three-year, $33 million contract, and the preseason consensus was the veteran right-hander would be among the first to go if the Brewers fell out of contention.

And they did, almost from the start. Lohse, himself, was charged with eight runs on 10 hits over 3 1/3 innings in a 10-0 loss to the Rockies on Opening Day.

Things haven’t gone much better since, and after giving up five runs on 10 hits Wednesday in a 7-5 loss to the Cleveland Indians, Lohse is 5-11 with a 6.29 ERA.

“It’s real frustrating,” Lohse said. “I keep doing everything I can in between starts to get things going. I felt like I had good enough stuff today. I just made a couple of mistakes with men on base. It’s hard to defend the long ball.”

Home runs have been Lohse’s biggest problem. He served up two Wednesday, including a three-run shot by Michael Brantley, and he leads the staff with 23 on the season, one off the pace set by National League leader Kyle Kendrick of Colorado.

”It’s keeping the ball in the park, really,“ Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. ”He’s got a great ability to pitch with runners on base, and that hasn’t gone anywhere, but he’s got to keep the ball in the park.

“That’s the difference in his starts where he goes six innings, two runs, and where they put up four or five runs.”

Lohse’s numbers won’t make buyers drool, so the Brewers probably will be stuck with him. And the emergence of young right-hander Taylor Jungmann, who is 5-1 with a 2.04 ERA in seven starts since being called up June 9, is complicating the situation.

The Brewers will have to make a decision soon: Promising young right-hander Wily Peralta is on a minor league rehab assignment and close to returning, but Counsell isn’t ready to give up on the 36-year-old with 14 years of major league experience.

“I think his track record keeps him in there,” Counsell said. “He’s had two darn good years here. He’s scheduled to pitch Monday. You hope he gets it going.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-53

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 5-7, 3.79 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Zack Godley, major league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Lohse lost for the 11th time this season Wednesday, when he gave up five runs on 10 hits and three walks in a 7-5 loss to Cleveland. He allowed two home runs, increasing his team-leading total for 23 for the season, which puts him one off the pace set by National League leader Kyle Kendrick of Colorado. In his last 12 starts, the 36-year-old is 2-7 with a 6.12 ERA.

--1B Adam Lind hit his 16th home run of the season -- a two-run shot in the first inning off Cleveland RHP Cody Anderson -- and finished the day with four hits and four RBIs as the Brewers fell 7-5. Lind has 26 multi-hit games this season and is batting .335 (54-for-161) with nine home runs, 13 doubles and 33 RBIs at Miller Park.

--2B Scooter Gennett matched his career high Wednesday with three hits, including his eighth double of the season, extending his hitting streak to six games. Gennett is batting .396 with five doubles, a triple and nine RBIs in July, and he has a .333 average since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 11.

--3B Aramis Ramirez, who had two hits Wednesday, has hits in six of his past seven games. The 37-year-old, who previously announced plans to retire after the season, has enhanced his trade value by batting .352 (19-for-54) with two doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs and six walks since July 1.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The home run has hurt Kyle, no question. Three-run homers hurt. Those are big changing moments in games.” -- Manager Craig Counsell, after RHP Kyle Lohse served up a game-tying, three-run homer in the third inning of the Brewers’ eventual 7-5 loss to the Indians on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Wily Peralta (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 29, July 2 and July 4. He threw to batters July 7. He made a rehab start for Class A Wisconsin on July 11, and he started for Double-A Biloxi on July 16 and July 21. He will be evaluated to determine whether his next start will be for the Brewers.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Shane Peterson

OF Khris Davis