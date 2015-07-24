Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Exactly twelve years and one day later, Aramis Ramirez is back where he began.

Milwaukee traded third baseman Ramirez to Pittsburgh for minor league right-hander Yhonthan Barrios on Thursday, 12 years to the day and a day after the Pirates traded Ramirez to the Chicago Cubs. The Pirates are expected to pick up about half of the $6 million owed to Ramirez, who said this spring that he likely will retire this season, his 18th in the majors.

“For him, I think it’s a pretty good completion to his story, where he gets to finish up in Pittsburgh, where it all started for him,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said.

Ramirez, who broke into the majors a month short of his 20th birthday in May, 1998, was slashing .247/.295/.430 with 11 homers and 42 RBIs in 81 games with the Brewers. After a very rough start, he has hit .270 with 10 homers over the last two months. He is slashing .352/.422/.500 in July.

Infielder Hernan Perez made his sixth start of the season at third for the Brewers on Thursday. He has played 24 games at third this season, most as Ramirez’s caddy, and also has made 12 starts at second base.

While manager Craig Counsell stopped short of saying that Perez would be the regular at third base, he indicated the Brewers would take a long look at him there. Perez is hitting .329 in 76 at-bats since joining the Brewers from Detroit on June 3.

“There doesn’t have to be nine starters,” Counsell said. “Hernan is playing third base today, and he’s going to get a shot to play. He’s played really well. He’s swung the bat well in some limited times. He was playing a little bit more and then he got a little bit backed up, but he’s going to get a chance to play.”

Hector Gomez, who has started at second base, shortstop and third base, could have a more expanded role, especially now that the Brewers have only four position players after recalling right-hander David Goforth to replace Ramirez on the roster. Gomez is hitting .200 in 58 games.

“Hector has not played a lot lately, but for now we have four guys on the bench, and all those bench guys are going to become more involved,” Counsell said.

Counsell would not predict if the Brewers will continue to be active before the July 31 trade deadline. Outfielder Gerardo Parra and right-hander Kyle Lohse are among the Brewers who will be free agents this winter,

“We treat it on a day-by-day basis,” Counsell said. “I‘m not expecting anything. The guys have done a good job of not worrying about. There is a game in three hours, and you go out and play that game and what happens next is what happens next. The game is the number one focus, and that’s not changing.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-54

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 7-9, 4.29 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Patrick Corbin, 1-2, 4.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Fiers had his sixth career double-digit strikeout game when he fanned 10 Thursday, but he also took the loss, giving up eight hits and five runs (four earned) in five innings. “I threw the ball well,” Fiers said. “They swung early. They got me early and put me in some tough positions were they got on base early. I felt like I always had guys in base so I was trying to pitch out of jams. I pitched out of a couple jams early but they got to me in the fourth and fifth.” Fiers gave up his 14th homer, and his fourth in his last three starts, a solo homer to Arizona 3B Yasmany Tomas that opened the scoring in the second inning. Tomas’ singled started a three-run fourth.

--3B Aramis Ramirez was traded to Pittsburgh for RHP Yhonathan Barrios on Thursday as the Brewers prepared to open a four-game series in Arizona. Ramirez, who began his career with the Pirates in 1998 and spent 5 1-2 seasons there, was slashing .247/.295/.430 with 11 homers and 42 RBIs in 81 games with the Brewers. “For him, I think it’s a pretty good completion to his story, where he gets to finish up in Pittsburgh, where it all started for him,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said.

--INF Hernan Perez was 1-for-3 with a double, two strikeouts and a base-running lapse in his sixth start at third base Thursday, and while Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell did not say Perez would replace traded 3B Aramis Ramirez, he did indicate Perez would get an opportunity there. “He’s played really well,” Counsell said. “He’s swung the bat well in some limited times. He was playing a little bit more and then he got a little bit backed up, but he’s going to get a chance to play.” Perez was caught at home on a 1-6-2 doubleplay with runners on first and third in the third inning, breaking for the plate when the initial throw went to second base. He was thrown out easily.

--RHP Yhonathan Barrios, acquired from Pittsburgh for 3B Aramis Ramirez on Thursday, was 1-3 with 11 saves and a 2.68 ERA in two minor league stops in the Pirates’ organization this season. Barrios, an infielder who converted to pitching in 2013, has a fastball that sits in the mid-90s range, according to reports. He was assigned to Double-A Biloxi.

--RHP David Goforth gave three hits and two runs in an inning Thursday after being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to fill the roster spot created when 3B Aramis Ramirez was traded to Pittsburgh. Goforth’s addition gives the Brewers 13 pitchers. “I always feel we are a day away from needing it,” Counsell said. “With this stretch of 20 games in a row without an off day, I wanted to get out ahead of it instead of being behind it.” Goforth, 26, was 0-3 with three saves and a 2.37 ERA in 31 appearances for Colorado Springs. He made four scoreless appearances in six days in his first stint with the Brewers this season, from May 26-31, giving up one hit and one walk in 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought Mike had good stuff. I just thought that the situations where he had to make pitches he wasn’t able to.” -- Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell, on RHP Mike Fiers, who had his sixth career double-digit strikeout game when he fanned 10 Thursday, but he also took the loss, giving up eight hits and five runs (four earned) in five innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Wily Peralta (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 29, July 2 and July 4. He threw to batters July 7. He made a rehab start for Class A Wisconsin on July 11, and he started for Double-A Biloxi on July 16 and July 21. He will be evaluated to determine whether his next start will be for the Brewers.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP David Goforth

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Hector Gomez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Shane Peterson

OF Khris Davis