Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- When Gerardo Parra reached his locker cubicle Friday afternoon, he found a dish of tres leches ice cream cake, his favorite dessert.

The Diamondbacks’ food services staff knows Parra’s history.

His future is not as certain.

Parra is having arguably his best season in his first full year with Milwaukee, slashing .319/.357/.512 with 23 doubles, nine homers and 31 RBIs. He entered Friday’s game 12th in the National League with an .865 OPS and 19th with a 4.2 WAR. But because Parra becomes a free agent this winter, he has been the subject of almost constant trade speculation since the Brewers slow start turned them into non-contenders early. He is hitting .429 in July, at least one scout from an American League Central team was in the park Friday.

Parra has been here before -- he was traded from Arizona to Milwaukee at the July 31 deadline last year -- and he wants to stay as far away from the topic as possible.

“I don’t want to talk anything about that, because I can’t control that,” Parra said. “I just want to play every day. I‘m here. I‘m happy to be here. You know that’s baseball. You play here today and maybe tomorrow on another team. It’s hard, but for one day. That’s the life. That’s baseball.”

Parra is making $6.2 million this year in his final year of arbitration eligibility, and a trade would save the Brewers about $2 million in salary. Parra said the Brewers have not discussed a long-term extension but he would be open to listening.

“I want to see what happens after the season,” he said.

The Brewers have several players in Parra’s situation, with right-hander Kyle Lohse the most prominent. Lohse is scheduled to start Monday, but right-hander Wily Peralta threw a bullpen session in Arizona on Friday afternoon and appears close to a return from the disabled list.

“Our season has led to a lot of people being speculated about,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “You focus on the game, and Gerardo’s focus has been on the game every day. He loves being part of the game, and he loves the competition of the game. What’s said it out of a player’s control, and that’s best way to treat it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-51

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann, 5-1, 2.04 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 7-5, 4.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jimmy Nelson continued his nice run, winning for the fifth time in six decisions with seven scoreless innings in a 2-1 victory Friday. Nelson gave up five hits, struck out five and walked three. He had 31 pitches in the first inning, with one walk and a wild pitch, but got out of the inning with two strikeouts. “Sometimes being in a close game can actually help you a little bit because you keep your edge, you stay tough, because you know you’ve got to execute your pitches,” Nelson said.

--RHP Wily Peralta threw a bullpen session at Chase Field on Wednesday afternoon and appears to be close to returning to the rotation, although it is unsure how he will fit when he gets back. “We’re going to wait a little while to decide,” Counsell said. “I don’t believe he will throw another rehab start.” Peralta, 1-5 with a 4.00 ERA in nine starts, has been on the disabled list since May 15 with a strained oblique. A rotation spot would open if RHP Kyle Lohse is traded. Lohse, who will be a free agent this winter, is 5-11 with a 6.29 ERA in 20 starts. He is scheduled to start at San Francisco on Monday.

--LF Gerardo Parra had a pinch-hit single in the ninth inning and scored on a wild pitch Friday after being held out of the starting lineup, not because of the pitch he took on the left kneecap in the sixth inning Thursday but because the Diamondbacks started LHP Patrick Corbin. ”I feel good,“ Parra said. ”I feel one hundred percent. Just a little inflammation, but nothing.“ Parra’s name has been prominent in trade speculation because he is in the final year of his contract and will be a free agent this winter, but Counsell said he has seen no change in Parra’s behavior. Gerardo’s focus has been on the game every day,” Counsell said. “He loves being part of the game, and he loves the competition of the game. What’s said it out of a player’s control, and that’s best way to treat it.”

--2B Hector Gomez was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his first start since June 15, and his first start at second base since June 10. Gomez has played in only 13 games and had only 12 plate appearances since his last start. “It’s because we’ve been healthy,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s how it works when you are in that role. It’s a challenging role, no doubt about it.” Gomez had 103 plate appearances in the first 43 games. He is hitting .193.

--RHP David Goforth arrived at Chase Field in the seventh inning Thursday after being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs earlier in the day, and he pitched the eighth, giving up two runs on three hits. “It wasn’t an ideal situation,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said, “but you roll with it. I think he wants to pitch, and I want to get him in there. It was an opportunity to get him in there.” Goforth has had three stints with the Brewers this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think he’s in a pretty good groove. He got himself in a little trouble in the first inning, but after that he was just really good the rest of the way. He’s been pretty good for a while now.” -- Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell, on RHP Jimmy Nelson after a win vs. Arizona on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Wily Peralta (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 29, July 2 and July 4. He threw to batters July 7. He made a rehab start for Class A Wisconsin on July 11, and he started for Double-A Biloxi on July 16 and July 21. He threw a bullpen session July 24. Manager Craig Counsell said he is unlikely to need another rehab start, although no decision has been made.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP David Goforth

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Hector Gomez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Shane Peterson

OF Khris Davis