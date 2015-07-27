Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell experienced the best of two worlds this weekend -- managing his hometown Brewers while returning to the spot that still remembers him as a World Series hero.

When Counsell played his final game in Chase Field on Oct. 1, 2006, his uniform number was stenciled in purple on the field behind second base. His favorite memory, of course, occurred five years earlier, when the Diamondbacks won a memorable seven-game World Series against the New York Yankees.

”I love coming back here,“ said Counsell, the MVP of the 2001 NL Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. ”Every time you walk on this field, the first thing you think about is Game 7 of the World Series. I spent five years playing here. It was five years where I was actually a decent player.

“It’s been home. I had a great time playing here, and the fans treated me great when I was here. We had good teams here. Baseball in Phoenix was at its peak about then. It was a team full of stars, kind of big names. It was the ‘it’ thing at the time.”

As Randy Johnson was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday in a ceremony telecast on the Diamondbacks’ center field Jumbotron, Counsell recalled his favorite Johnson moment.

“The first thing that comes to mind is him just walking out of the dugout in Game 7 of the World Series and going down to the bullpen” in the seventh inning, Counsell said, after Johnson started and threw 100 pitches in a Game 6 victory the day before.

“It just kind of gave you chills to see the big man going down there and knowing that he said, ‘Look, I‘m available.’ He was a great competitor, but you expose yourself there. It’s Game 7 of the World Series and he’s not operating on a full tank right there, but he went down there and pitched a great inning.”

Counsell had two stints with the Diamondbacks, and the second time he was introduced to the intricacies of managing by Bob Melvin, who was “a guy who kind of let me into the back office and explained why he made decisions.”

It led to his current job -- managing the Brewers. He spend time in the Milwaukee clubhouse as a kid when his father worked for the Brewers, and after spending two years as a special assistant, he replaced Ron Roenicke as the manager on May 4 after the Brewers’ 7-18 start.

His dream job.

“That’s true for sure,” Counsell said. “I grew up a Brewer fan, grew up in Milwaukee. I played for this team. To manage the team that you grew up rooting for in the town that you live in, it doesn’t get better than that for me.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-56

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 5-11, 6.29 ERA) at Giants (RHP Chris Heston, 10-5, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Garza gave up seven hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings Sunday, a line that looked a lot worse when Arizona PH Chris Owings hit a slider off his shoe-tops for a two-run single and a 3-0 lead in the sixth inning. Owings was the last batter Garza faced. “Owings in the sixth inning with that slider in the dirt, just tip your cap,” Garza said. “The guy hit a good pitch. It was down in the dirt. It is what it is.” Garza (5-11) struck out five and walked three. “It’s coming back, but it’s still not where I want to be,” Garza said. “The ball is staying in the ball more. It’s down, but I‘m just not turning my luck around. Just have to keep going, keep grinding, keep pushing.”

--LF Gerardo Parra increased his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the third inning Sunday. Parra, who appears the most likely Brewer to be moved at the trade deadline because of his strong season and his contract status, is hitting .408 with four homers and 10 RBIs in July. Parra, a free agent after this season, is hitting .341 since April 25, tied for the fifth-highest batting average in the majors in that stretch.

--1B Adam Lind was given the day off after being removed from Saturday’s game in the second inning because of back stiffness. “We’ll ... see where we are at on Monday,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. Lind, who has dealt with back issues during his career, is hitting .285/.365/.500 with 16 homers and 58 RBIs.

--SS Jean Segura was a late scratch from the starting lineup due to a sore throat, manager Craig Counsell said. Segura, hitting .275, is tied with RF Ryan Braun for the team lead with 15 stolen bases. Hector Gomez started at shortstop and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

--RHP Matt Fiers is among the several Brewers who have heard their names mentioned in rumors prior to the July 31 trade deadline. Fiers, 5-8 with a 3.94 ERA, is taking it all in stride. “I still have to do my job here,” said Fiers, scheduled to make his next Wednesday in San Francisco. “I am a Brewer and I am still trying to win here and not trying to worry about all the talk that is going on.” Fiers, 29, has four years of team control remaining.

--LF Khris Davis struck out four times in the cleanup spot and dropped a routine fly ball. “Khris just had a rough day, nothing more than that,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. Davis is 5-for-28 (.179) with two homers since coming off the disabled list July 6 after surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re in a little bit of a drought here, but I‘m confident we’ll score runs.” -- Manager Craig Counsell, after the Brewers’ 3-0 loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday. Milwaukee failed to score for the second day in a row.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Adam Lind (sore back) left the July 25 game, and he didn’t play July 26.

--SS Jean Segura (sore throat) did not play July 26. He is not expected to miss much time.

--RHP Wily Peralta (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 25. He played catch June 12. He threw bullpen sessions June 29, July 2 and July 4. He threw to batters July 7. He made a rehab start for Class A Wisconsin on July 11, and he started for Double-A Biloxi on July 16 and July 21. He threw a bullpen session July 24. He is penciled in to start for the Brewers on July 28.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP David Goforth

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Hector Gomez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Shane Peterson

OF Khris Davis