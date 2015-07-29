Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Seemingly every day he plays, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Gerardo Parra increases his value.

That holds true in the minds of potential trade partners and the team that might not be trading him at all, the Brewers.

Parra was brilliant both offensively and defensively in Milwaukee’s 5-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

No doubt, every team looking for an impact outfielder noticed, even in a late game on the West Coast. And probably even some teams who already settled for less in the trade market.

“I‘m happy here,” Parra insisted after the game. “I know (there are trade rumors), but I‘m here now and I will play as hard as I can for this team.”

The Brewers would want it no other way. After all, that only figures to further increase his value.

Among everything else, including ranking amid the National League leaders in doubles and triples, Parra is developing into the game’s best leadoff hitter.

He led off Tuesday’s win with a double, making him 13-for-26 (.500) when beginning a game this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-57

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 5-8, 3.94 ERA) at Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 2-4, 4.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Fiers had his strikeout pitch going in an 8-3 road loss to the Diamondbacks last week. He hopes to have more than that going when he faces the Giants in the trip finale Wednesday. Fiers struck out 10 in an otherwise lackluster effort last Thursday, his second double-digit strikeout effort of the season and the sixth of his career. He had six strikeouts in an impressive -- albeit losing -- effort against the Giants earlier this season. He is 0-2 with a 4.05 ERA in his career against San Francisco.

--RHP Wily Peralta couldn’t have asked for anything more than he delivered Tuesday night in his first start after a nine-week layoff caused by a strained left oblique. Peralta showed no signs of rust while helping halt a three-game Brewers slide with six shutout innings during which Milwaukee built a 5-0 lead. He was pulled after allowing a walk and a double to start the seventh, and both runs came around to score. He recorded the win in the 5-2 victory over the Giants nonetheless, his first since May 6.

--1B Adam Lind drove in runs in his first two plate appearances after a two-game layoff to help the Brewers beat the Giants 5-2 Tuesday night. Lind returned from back soreness to double in the first inning and belt a sacrifice fly in the third, both times scoring RF Gerardo Parra. The RBIs increased Lind’s season total to 60.

--RF Gerardo Parra singled, doubled, tripled, scored three runs and made a sensational diving catch during the Brewers’ 5-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. The double came leading off the contest, giving him a .500 average (13-for-26) when serving as a game’s first batter. The double also improved his hitting streak to 12 games, during which he is 19-for-42 (.452).

--LF Ryan Braun (back spasms) reported before Tuesday’s game that he felt no better than he had 24 hours earlier, when his back started acting up during batting practice. He was concerned, but not to the point where he would rule himself out of the series finale Wednesday against the Giants.

--RHP David Goforth was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs before Tuesday’s game so that the Brewers could reinstate RHP Wily Peralta from the disabled list. Goforth allowed two runs on four hits in two innings over a two-game stretch during the club’s visit to Arizona last week. They were the only runs he allowed in six games for the Brewers, during which he compiled a 4.15 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We came out and played a really good game tonight. (RHP Wily Peralta) was great. And offensively, too. We did a really good job of situational hitting.” -- Manager Craig Counsell, after the Brewers’ 5-2 win over the Giants on Tuesday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Ryan Braun (sore back) did not play July 27-28. The injury is not considered serious, but he is questionable for the July 29 game.

--1B Adam Lind (sore back) left the July 25 game. He didn’t play July 26-27, but he returned to the lineup July 28.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Hector Gomez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Shane Peterson

OF Khris Davis