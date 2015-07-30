Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

When is a trade not a trade?

When one or both sides decides it has a problem with the health of one of the players involved.

That is what happened Wednesday night, when a widely reported trade that had the Milwaukee Brewers sending center fielder Carlos Gomez to the New York Mets did not happen.

The Mets, looking to bolster their offense, apparently were set to acquire Gomez from the Brewers for infielder Wilmer Flores and pitcher Zack Wheeler, according to multiple reports.

“There is no trade. A grade has not and will not transpire,” Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said without elaborating. “There’s a tremendous amount of disappointment, to some extent anger, to some extent amazement.”

Brewers general manager Doug Melvin told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the trade was in place before medical information derailed the deal.

USA Today reported that the Brewers had concerns about Wheeler’s physical, but the team still plans to trade Gomez before the Friday deadline. Several other reports indicated that the deal fell through because of a hip issue involving Gomez.

Wheeler, 25, is recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery he underwent March 25 after going 11-11 with a 3.54 ERA in 32 starts last year for the Mets. He began throwing for the first time this week.

As false rumors of a trade emerged, Flores was seen crying in the field during the eighth inning of the Mets-San Diego Padres game at Citi Field. Flores was believed to be weeping after getting news of a deal, and some questioned why he was left in the game, but Mets manager Terry Collins said there was no knowledge on the field about any deal.

“There was nothing I knew about,” Collins said. “Why would I take him out of the game?”

Flores apparently heard the reports.

“During the game, I heard there was a trade and I got emotional,” he said.

The 29-year-old Gomez, who is signed through the 2016 season, is batting .262 with eight home runs and 43 RBIs in 73 games this year on the heels a 2014 season with 23 homers, 73 RBIs, a .284 average and 34 stolen bases.

Gomez signed with the Mets as a free agent in 2002 and played in 58 games for the team in 2007, batting .232 with two homers and 12 RBIs. He left for the Minnesota Twins in 2008 was part of a deal that brought pitcher Johan Santana to the Mets. Gomez was traded to the Brewers in 2009 and was named an All-Star in 2013 and 2014 and also won a Gold Glove in 2013.

Flores, 23, was batting .249 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs in 92 games for the Mets this year. In parts of three seasons with the Mets, Flores has a .244 average and a .278 on-base percentage with 17 home runs and 82 RBIs in 197 career games.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-58

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 11-6, 2.61 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 8-9, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jimmy Nelson has never beaten the Cubs in his career, but he appears primed to end that streak in the opener of a four-game series Thursday. Nelson is 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA in his past six starts, and he is coming off one of his best efforts of the season in a 2-1 win at Arizona on Friday. Nelson is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA in his career against the Cubs.

--RHP Mike Fiers found a silver lining in his ninth loss of the season Wednesday. He came away believing, given the power of the Brewers’ hitting attack, that he pitched well enough to win most games. Alas, he didn’t win this one despite taking a shutout into the seventh inning. He wound up giving up the first two runs in a five-run seventh by the Giants that produced a 5-0 decision. Fiers allowed two or fewer runs for the fifth time in his past seven outings.

--RF Ryan Braun (back spasms) returned to the Brewers’ starting lineup Wednesday but went 0-for-4 in a 5-0 loss to the Giants. Braun experienced back spasms during batting practice before the series opener Monday. In many ways, Wednesday’s performance was more painful. He twice struck out with two men on base, then flied out into a double play when Giants RF Hunter Pence threw out Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy trying to advance from second base to third.

--OF Gerardo Parra moved from right field to left field on Wednesday, but nothing changed about his offensive game in a 5-0 loss to the Giants. Parra capped a 6-for-10, three-game series with two hits, including a bunt single in the sixth inning that extended his hitting streak to a personal-best-tying 13 games. Parra’s previous 13-game streak came in April 2013.

--C Jonathan Lucroy got a piece of revenge against Giants RF Hunter Pence on Wednesday during the Brewers’ 5-0 loss. Pence doubled up Lucroy trying to advance from second base to third on a flyball by RF Ryan Braun in the fourth inning of a scoreless game. In the bottom of the inning, with one out and runners on first and third, Lucroy gunned down Pence trying to steal second to complete a double play after 1B Brandon Belt struck out. Lucroy had two hits in the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There are going to be stretches during the season when you run into pitchers who throw a good game. We didn’t get anything going today. (Giants RHP Jake) Peavy did a nice job.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, after Peavy led San Francisco to a 5-0 win Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Ryan Braun (sore back) did not play July 27-28. He was back in the starting lineup July 29.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Hector Gomez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Shane Peterson

OF Khris Davis