Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- It was an emotional day for the Milwaukee Brewers.

In a span of about 18 hours, they went from learning that their star center fielder, the team’s emotional spark plug, was being traded to the New York Mets, only to find out later that the deal had fallen apart.

Yet, even though Carlos Gomez arrived at Miller Park on Thursday and went through the usual game day workouts as the Brewers prepared to host the Chicago Cubs, Gomez wasn’t in the starting lineup later that night after he was traded, less than an hour before the first pitch, to the Houston Astros.

“It was a big trade,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Trading Carlos and Mike (Fiers, a right-handed starting pitcher). It was a big trade.”

But Counsell expects business as usual from the rest of his roster, even with a number of players still rumored to be on the move before the deadline hits Friday afternoon.

”I think our guys, the names who supposedly are out there, have done an excellent job of doing their job at 7 o’clock every night, and doing their jobs in the clubhouse,“ Counsell said. ”It hasn’t changed how they’ve gone about their job one bit.

“They’re handling this -- I can’t imagine them handling it any better. So for me, it’s OK. It’s part of the business. This has become a big week in the business. Names get thrown out there, but players do a good job because the game at 7 o’clock is really hard. They know that if you don’t put all your efforts into that 7 o’clock game, it’s hard to perform out there.”

Outfielder Gerardo Parra, who took over center in place of Gomez on Thursday, and closer Francisco Rodriguez have been mentioned frequently as the Brewers’ season quickly devolved into also-ran status.

Those expected to be left behind, like Thursday starter Jimmy Nelson, know their focus has to be on the game.

“Everybody, at this point, by the time they get here, they understand it’s just part of the game,” Nelson said. “It’s a business and we understand there are moves made. We have to go about our business and take care of the game.”

Brewers general manager Doug Melvin said that even if Milwaukee isn’t active before Friday’s non-waiver trade deadline, moves could still be coming over the next few weeks.

“There are trades made after July 31,” Melvin said. “I’ve made a couple of pretty good deals after July 31. It doesn’t mean you stop at that point. We acquired (right-hander Jonathan) Broxton last year after the deadline. A lot of deals have happened.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-59

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 5-5, 3.20 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann (5-2, 2.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Jonathan Lucroy extended his hitting streak to five games with an RBI double Thursday. Lucroy reached safely in nine consecutive games and is batting .295 (26-for-88) with 15 runs, seven doubles

--LHP Will Smith took his second loss of the season Thursday, serving up a three-run home run to Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a left-handed batter. Lefties have been a problem for Smith this season; they came into the game batting .290 (18-for-62) against him while right-handers have a .156 average.

--OF Gerardo Parra continues to increase his value as the non-waiver trade deadline approaches. Parra extended his hitting streak to 14 games Thursday with a two-hit effort against the Cubs. Parra is batting .460 (23-for-50) during the streak and has a .387 average (48-for-124) with five home runs and 14 RBIs since being moved into the leadoff spot 30 games ago.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson struck out eight over seven shutout innings but didn’t take a decision as the Brewers fell to the Cubs, 5-2. The young right-hander is in the middle of a strong stretch; over his last seven starts, he’s 5-1 with a 2.15 ERA and has struck out eight or more in two of his last three starts.

--CF Carlos Gomez capped off a crazy 18 hours when he was traded to the Houston Astros just before the Brewers took on the Cubs. Gomez was supposed to head to the New York Mets Wednesday, but that deal was nixed late and Milwaukee instead worked out a deal with Houston. Gomez was batting .262 with 20 doubles, eight home runs, 43 RBIs and seven stolen bases for Milwaukee this season.

--RHP Mike Fiers will make his next start for the Houston Astros, after he was dealt to the NL West leaders Thursday. Fiers went 5-9 for Milwaukee this season and had a 3.89 ERA in 21 starts. The Brewers 22nd round pick in the 2009 draft, Fiers went 21-29 with a 3.66 ERA in parts of five seasons with Milwaukee.

--OF Brett Phillips is now part of the Milwaukee Brewers’ organization, after he was shipped in the deal that brought Carlos Gomez and Mike Fiers to the Astros. Phillips was ranked among the top prospects in all of baseball and was batting .321 in 31 games for Double-A Corpus Christi this season. He will report to Double-A Biloxi.

--OF Domingo Santana will join Triple-A Colorado Springs after he was acquired Thursday from the Houston Astros. Santana appeared in 14 games for the Astros over the last two years, batting .256 with two home runs.

--LHP Josh Hader is headed to Double-A Biloxi after he was acquired Thursday by the Milwaukee Brewers. Hader was 3-3 with a 3.17 ERA in 65 1/3 innings for Double-A Corpus Christi this season.

--RHP Adrian Houser will report to Double-A Biloxi after he was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers. Houser split his time this season between Class-A Lancaster and Double-A Corpus Christi and is 3-4 in 19 appearances.

--OF Logan Schafer was recalled Thursday and will join the Brewers on Friday in Milwaukee. Schafer began the season with the Brewers, but was batting .182 when he was sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs on May 5.

--INF/OF Elian Herrera is headed back to Milwaukee after the Brewers selected his contract Thursday from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Herrera appeared in 38 games for Milwaukee this season and was batting .212 when he was designated for assignment June 2.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That hasn’t happened too many times this year.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, on his bullpen blowing a late lead in a loss to the Cubs in Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Gerardo Parra

CF Logan Schafer

RF Ryan Braun

OF Shane Peterson

OF Khris Davis