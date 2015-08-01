Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- In the last week, the Milwaukee Brewers parted ways with their oldest player, their most talented player, their hottest hitter and a staff workhorse.

So Friday, when they took the field at Miller Park for their first post-trade deadline contest, it was no secret that things will be different over the final two months of an already disappointing season.

“We’ve lost a lot of offense, obviously,” general manager Doug Melvin said. “Our pitching better continue to be good. It will create opportunities for other guys to step up and perform offensively.”

Among those getting an opportunity to show his abilities is outfielder Shane Peterson, who has excelled as a pinch-hitter this season (7-for-18) but hasn’t played much in the field and started Friday in center -- which is not his strongest outfield position.

Counsell also got creative with the top of his order, sliding second baseman Scooter Gennett into the leadoff spot, which Gerardo Parra filled for much of the last month and did so well, he played himself off the team.

Counsell said he might also use shortstop Jean Segura or even left fielder Khris Davis, who hit leadoff once this season, at times to see if there’s a fit.

“We lost three players from our regular lineup, that will be the biggest challenge, for sure,” Counsell said. “We’re going to have to get more offense from guys who have been in there and the guys who are replacing them are going to have to contribute, as well. Your 5-6 spots and your leadoff hitter, who has been essentially the hottest hitter in the game, that’s challenging to replace.”

Milwaukee’s playoff hopes were essentially squashed by a 5-17 start to the season -- which ultimately led to Counsell replacing manager Ron Roenicke -- so a roster-gutting wasn’t completely unexpected.

And despite losing some of the best players on the roster, Counsell is expecting the rest of his squad to finish the year strong, even if the losses continue to mount.

“We’ve lost five guys,” Counsell said. “It’s not an entirely different squad, but we’ve lost some good players, no question, and we didn’t get major league guys back (in trades) but this is our team. This is the Brewers right now. We’ll go out, these guys will compete every night and we’ll see what happens.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-60

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 4-3, 3.81 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 5-11, 5.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jonathan Broxton was dealt to the St. Louis Cardinals Friday morning in exchange for OF prospect Malik Collymore. Broxton, acquired in a trade with Cincinnati last August, appeared in 40 games for Milwaukee this season and posted a 1-2 record with a 5.89 ERA.

--OF Gerardo Parra was traded to the Baltimore Orioles Friday morning in exchange for minor league RHP Zach Davies. Parra was Milwaukee’s leader this season with a .328 average and he was one of the best hitters in the game over the last month, posting a .387 average with five home runs and 14 RBIs over his last 30 games. Milwaukee acquired Parra a year ago in a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

--RHP Zach Davies will report to Triple-A Colorado Springs this weekend after he was acquired Friday from the Baltimore Orioles. Davies, 22, has spent four seasons in the Orioles system and is 27-29 with a 3.47 ERA in 91 appearances, including 81 starts. He’s started all but one of his 19 games this season at Triple-A Norfolk, where he was 5-6 with a 2.84 ERA.

--RHP Preston Guilmet was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday. Milwaukee is the eighth organization for Guilmet, who was drafted in the 22nd round by Oakland in 2008. Since then, he’s appeared in 17 major league games for Cleveland, Baltimore and, this season, Tampa Bay, where he allowed three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings of work before being claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on July 10.

--OF Malik Collymore has been assigned to Helena of the Rookie Pioneer League after he was acquired Friday by the Milwaukee Brewers in a deal that sent RHP Jonathan Broxton to the St. Louis Cardinals. Collymore was St. Louis’ 10th-round selection in the 2013 draft and was batting .216 for rookie-level Johnson City.

--2B Scooter Gennett went 1-for-4 Friday and finished the month of July batting .310 (26-for-84) in 23 games. Gennett has hits in four of his last five games. He hit leadoff Friday for the first time this season and has now hit everywhere but cleanup in the Brewers’ batting order.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg, recalled Thursday from Triple-A Colorado Springs, allowed a hit but struck out a pair in his first major league action since April 21.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was our big opportunity. We had runners on base tonight. We’re just a hit away. We did a decent job getting runners on base, but we couldn’t get that big hit.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, after Milwaukee fell to the Cubs Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Preston Guilmet

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shane Peterson

CF Logan Schafer

RF Ryan Braun

OF Khris Davis