Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The end could be drawing near for veteran right-hander Kyle Lohse.

The 35-year old struggled through another outing Sunday, lasting just 4 1/3 innings for the Milwaukee Brewers in a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park.

“He was in a lot of trouble all day,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “There was trouble pretty much every inning and it was big trouble. He struggled today and we need better from him.”

Signed to a three-year, $33 million contract during the final week of spring training in 2013, Lohse had been a steadying force in Milwaukee’s rotation. He was 24-19 in his first two seasons, but was shelled on Opening Day this year and never recovered.

He has gone 2-9 in his last 14 starts with a 6.60 ERA; 0-4 with a 6.57 ERA in his last five, all but eliminating any value he may have had at the trade deadline.

“It’s frustrating,” Lohse said. “I‘m going into every start with the same mentality I’ve always had. I‘m going to be aggressive, I‘m going to make pitches. The only thing I can do is pitch in a little bit more.”

But with the Brewers in full-blown rebuilding mode and looking at players for the future, Counsell suggested that a move may come soon.

“We have to discuss that in the next couple days,” Counsell said.

Milwaukee recently called up right-hander Tyler Thornburg, who had been starting at Triple-A Colorado Springs. The Brewers have also given minor league right-handers Tyler Cravy and Tyler Wagner spot starts this season, and both could be candidates to return if Lohse is removed from the rotation.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-62

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 7-8, 3.38 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 2-5, 3.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Lohse could soon be out of the Brewers’ starting roation. He struggled again Sunday, allowing four runs before being pulled with one out in the fifth. He fell to 5-13 on the year and is 2-9 in his last 14 starts with a 6.60 ERA; 0-4 with a 6.57 ERA in his last five. The 35-year-old has not pitched out of the bullpen since 2009.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings Sunday. He has not allowed a run since being recalled Friday from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Manager Craig Counsell said he planned to keep Thornburg in the bullpen but he could be a candidate to start if RHP Kyle Lohse is moved to the bullpen.

--RF Ryan Braun had two doubles Sunday, part of a three-hit day that included a run scored. Braun is batting .269 this season and leads the team with 19 home runs and 63 RBIs.

--CF Shane Peterson made his third consecutive start in center field Sunday. He went 1-for-4 at the plate in Milwaukee’s 4-3 loss to the Cubs. He’s batting .298 (14-for-47) at Miller Park this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was in a lot of trouble all day. There was trouble pretty much every inning and it was big trouble. He struggled today and we need better from him.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, on RHP Kyle Lohse after a loss to the Cubs on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Preston Guilmet

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shane Peterson

CF Logan Schafer

RF Ryan Braun

OF Khris Davis