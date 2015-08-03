Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH
MILWAUKEE -- The end could be drawing near for veteran right-hander Kyle Lohse.
The 35-year old struggled through another outing Sunday, lasting just 4 1/3 innings for the Milwaukee Brewers in a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park.
“He was in a lot of trouble all day,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “There was trouble pretty much every inning and it was big trouble. He struggled today and we need better from him.”
Signed to a three-year, $33 million contract during the final week of spring training in 2013, Lohse had been a steadying force in Milwaukee’s rotation. He was 24-19 in his first two seasons, but was shelled on Opening Day this year and never recovered.
He has gone 2-9 in his last 14 starts with a 6.60 ERA; 0-4 with a 6.57 ERA in his last five, all but eliminating any value he may have had at the trade deadline.
“It’s frustrating,” Lohse said. “I‘m going into every start with the same mentality I’ve always had. I‘m going to be aggressive, I‘m going to make pitches. The only thing I can do is pitch in a little bit more.”
But with the Brewers in full-blown rebuilding mode and looking at players for the future, Counsell suggested that a move may come soon.
“We have to discuss that in the next couple days,” Counsell said.
Milwaukee recently called up right-hander Tyler Thornburg, who had been starting at Triple-A Colorado Springs. The Brewers have also given minor league right-handers Tyler Cravy and Tyler Wagner spot starts this season, and both could be candidates to return if Lohse is removed from the rotation.
MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost five
NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 7-8, 3.38 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 2-5, 3.90 ERA)
--RHP Tyler Thornburg pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings Sunday. He has not allowed a run since being recalled Friday from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Manager Craig Counsell said he planned to keep Thornburg in the bullpen but he could be a candidate to start if RHP Kyle Lohse is moved to the bullpen.
--RF Ryan Braun had two doubles Sunday, part of a three-hit day that included a run scored. Braun is batting .269 this season and leads the team with 19 home runs and 63 RBIs.
--CF Shane Peterson made his third consecutive start in center field Sunday. He went 1-for-4 at the plate in Milwaukee’s 4-3 loss to the Cubs. He’s batting .298 (14-for-47) at Miller Park this season.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was in a lot of trouble all day. There was trouble pretty much every inning and it was big trouble. He struggled today and we need better from him.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, on RHP Kyle Lohse after a loss to the Cubs on Sunday.
MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.
RHP Kyle Lohse
RHP Jimmy Nelson
RHP Taylor Jungmann
RHP Matt Garza
RHP Wily Peralta
RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)
RHP Michael Blazek
LHP Neal Cotts
LHP Will Smith
RHP Jeremy Jeffress
RHP Corey Knebel
RHP Tyler Thornburg
RHP Preston Guilmet
Jonathan Lucroy
Martin Maldonado
1B Adam Lind
2B Scooter Gennett
SS Jean Segura
3B Hernan Perez
INF Hector Gomez
INF/OF Elian Herrera
LF Shane Peterson
CF Logan Schafer
RF Ryan Braun
OF Khris Davis